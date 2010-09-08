CENTROSOLAR AMERICA EXPANDS US PRESENCE IN THE NORTHEAST

Edison, NJ, September 1, 2010 - CENTROSOLAR America announces expanded US presence to serve its growing installer partner network in the northeast region with a new sales and distribution operations in Edison, New Jersey. The 10,000 sq. ft. facility will be the company’s 2nd regional sales and warehouse distribution center adding to its offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Pleasanton, CA.



“We are now providing our installer partners located in New Jersey and New York area the same quality service and inventory stocking support that we provide in our other regions. This new facility represents our commitment to a growing network of partners, and their customers. Our installer-partners told us how important product availability and partner technical support was to them in this competitive market. We made a significant investment in hiring staff and adding technical resources to bring engineering support, training, and inventory availability much closer to the partners” said Deep Chakraborty, CENTROSOLAR America CEO.



The new facility is located at 60 Campus Drive, Edison NJ



CENTROSOLAR’s Packaged System - CentroPackTM - provides installers turnkey PV systems by provisioning everything needed to install an approved roof-top PV system: CENTROSOLAR PV panels, mounting systems, inverters, and all electrical and other hardware. The innovative CentroPack™ solves the problem of installers having to source hardware and other specialty components separately. This means getting projects faster and simple. Installers can save time and labor and get projects done faster.



About CENTROSOLAR America Inc.

CENTROSOLAR America Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CENTROSOLAR Group AG, publicly-traded on the Frankfurt Exchange; code WKN 540 750. The company is a global solar technology manufacturer headquartered in Munich, Germany with worldwide revenue exceeding $400M. CENTROSOLAR specializes in manufacturing and marketing photovoltaic modules, solar glass, and a line of patented roof-mounting systems. CENTROSOLAR America Inc., markets residential and commercial roof-top PV systems to solar integrators as well as the construction and utility trades throughout the US.



More information can be found at http://www.centrosolaramerica.com/



For press inquiries, please contact:



Melanie Frenkel

Signature & Signature Green PR

602 476-2547

melanie@signaturepublicrelations.com



Louis-Philippe Lalonde, Marketing Director

CENTROSOLAR America Inc.

1-877-348-2555

info-usa@CENTROSOLAR.com