Krayden Releases HumiSeal's UV40 Solar Conformal Coating

DENVER - September 2010 - Krayden, Inc., a leading distributor of engineered materials, introduces HumiSeal’s UV40 SOLAR.



Targeted for solar and related applications, the UV40 SOLAR is formulated for use under prolonged exposure to sunlight, and resists discoloring and degradation. The one-part, low viscosity, conformal coating is targeted for solar CPV (Concentrated Photovoltaic Technology) cells and weather exposed systems such as LED signs and displays.



HumiSeal’s UV40 Solar has similar properties to the standard UV40 with superior weathering resistance. HumiSeal’s solar coating is non-yellowing, compliant with the automotive standard SAE-J-1910, and compatible with selective coating equipment.



Additional information about HumiSeal’s UV40 solar and related conformal coatings can be found by contacting Krayden, Inc., authorized distributor of adhesives, sealants and coatings, online at www.krayden.com.



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About Krayden, Inc.

Krayden, Inc. is a stocking distributor featuring adhesives, sealants, encapsulates, coatings, solder, solder chemicals, release agents, dispensing equipment and supplies with locations throughout the United States and five locations serving Mexico. The company represents only the leaders in the engineered materials industry, and is fully supported by these manufacturers as well as committed to updating its customers’ about new products for their applications. Krayden, Inc.’s inventory is constantly being monitored for quality and shelf life at all locations. The company has the ability to customize its inventory based on customer’s requirements, and it prides itself on having technical knowledge of its product lines. For more information, visit Krayden, Inc. at www.krayden.com.