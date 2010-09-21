IPVEA Elects New Board Members

ORLANDO, FL ― September 2010 ― The International PV Equipment Association (IPVEA), an independent, non-profit organization of manufacturers and suppliers of photovoltaic (PV) fabrication equipment and related raw materials, announces that its members met on September 8, 2010 during the 25th European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (EU PVSEC) in Valencia. The members elected the new board as well as decided that IPVEA will support the upcoming 26th EU PVSEC 2011 in Hamburg.



Of the 56 IPVEA members, 33 attended the member meeting, which was lead by association President Sven E. Jarby from Oerlikon. Patrick Binkowska, Head of Business Unit Photovoltaic at SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES in Kahl, Germany, and Ludger Wahlers, President of ISRA SOLAR VISION, a business unit of ISRA VISION AG, as well as Carsten Busch, Head of Profit Center Solar at ABB Automation GmbH/Robotics, were elected as new IPVEA board members.



During the 25th European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (EU PVSEC) in Valencia, the PV Production Forum 2010, jointly organized by EU PVSEC and the IPVEA, attracted 250 participants in its three sessions about PV markets, silicon and thin film production today. Bryan Ekus, Managing Director of IPVEA, is pleased with the outcome of this first PV Production Forum. “The PV Production Forum 2010 has been a great opportunity to explore the connection between science and industry,” he said. “Definitely, this will be repeated next year in Hamburg at the 26th European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition.”



For more information, please visit www.IPVEA.org.