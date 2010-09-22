Corvus Energy Names Matthew Koenig Vice President, Americas

Corvus Energy, the innovative leaders of high-capacity lithium-ion battery technology, has named Matthew Koenig as its vice president, Americas. Koenig will lead Corvus Energy’s rapid expansion in the lithium-ion-based technology market.



Corvus Energy’s proprietary lithium-ion battery technology is the first to deliver extreme energy output in a small weight and size that makes hybrid and full-electric propulsion for the marine industry a reality. Koenig’s deep experience in the industry will play a key role in building solutions for a variety of marine-oriented businesses from tugs to gantry cranes and offshore operations.



“We are very fortunate to have someone with Matt’s knowledge, enthusiasm, and network to lead our efforts in North, Central and South America,” said Brent Perry, CEO and president of Corvus. “His broad set of experiences at managing complex businesses and sales operations, all combined with his integrity, passion and knowledge were major considerations for me to diligently recruit him.”



Koenig has more than 25 years of management experience in finance, distribution, manufacturing, and technical sales and marketing. He most recently served as vice president of Isoflex Technologies Pty., Ltd. America. Earlier, Koenig held several positions in the marine and composites industries, including COO and vice president of The Violette Companies, and high-level management roles at State Street Bank and Trust, Fidelity Investments and Bank of Boston. Koenig will operate out of Corvus Energy’s U.S. office in Boston.



“Corvus is going to rapidly change the marine industry,” Koenig said. “The company’s technology enables hybrid and full-electric propulsion in the immediate future. The benefit is reduced fuel consumption and carbon emissions with a rapid and notable return on investment. The opportunities are limitless.”



To date, the marine industry has been unable to take full advantage of hybrid or full electric propulsion technology due to the large size and weight of traditional lead-acid batteries. Corvus Energy’s lithium-ion batteries are smaller, lighter and more powerful, and the battery chemistry and proprietary battery management system allows these batteries to last up to 10 times longer than lead-acid batteries.



Koenig brings a significant personal and professional network in the marine and ocean industries, as well as a long history of business development and management experience. His networks and business acumen will help ensure the success of Corvus Energy and its customers going forward.



“We look forward to working with Matt in his new role at Corvus,” said Mark Phillips from L-3 Offshore. “His drive and determination will help ensure we all get our needs met, plus he’s a hell of a fisherman.”



About Corvus Energy:

Corvus Energy is based in Richmond, B.C. and is a 100 percent carbon neutral company that provides industrial-sized power in a compact, modular lithium-ion battery system to the commercial marine industry, ports machinery, remote community, off grid and grid energy markets. Its revolutionary battery packs have the capacity to output sustained power comparable to diesel engines in hybrid and full-electric vessels and vehicles. For more information on Corvus Energy, please visit www.corvus-energy.com or call (604) 227-2080.



Media Contacts:

Grant Brown, marketing director for Corvus Energy

Tel: (604) 227-0283; e-mail: gbrown@corvus-energy.com



Christina Erb, public relations specialist

Tel: (360) 313-7070, ext. 2; e-mail: christina@hayterpr.com