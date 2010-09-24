7th SouthEast European EE & RES Congress & Exhibition Presented at Nis

The organisers of the 7th International Congress and Exhibition on Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy for South East Europe (13-15 April 2011, Sofia) have made a presentation of this important for the Balkan Region event on 17 Sept. during Energy Management Forum in Serbia. Edit



More than 300 experts from Serbian companies, governmental and municipality representatives welcomed the presentation and asked many questions most of which were connected with the way to be included in the EU sustainable funding programs and how to prepare RES projects. The organisers agreed to bring a group of Serbian attendees at the Congress and exhibition next year in Sofia as well as to present the EE & RES current situation in Serbia.



More info about the EE & RES Congress & Exhibition you can find at: http://www.viaexpo.com/index.php?option=com_content&id=9&Itemid=15〈=en



The deadline for the Call for Papers is 25th of October!

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For Further Information





Priority Booking [http://www.viaexpo.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=79&Itemid=95〈=en]

Call for Papers [http://www.viaexpo.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=148&Itemid=229〈=en]

Post Event Report [http://www.viaexpo.com/images/stories/documents/ee_congress/leaflet_eng.pdf]

