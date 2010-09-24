IPVEA Co-Hosts Successful Launch of PV Production Forum 2010 in Valencia

ORLANDO, FL ― September 2010 ― The International PV Equipment Association (IPVEA), an independent, non-profit organization of manufacturers and suppliers of photovoltaic (PV) fabrication equipment and related raw materials, announces that it jointly organized the PV Production Forum 2010, with the European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (EU PVSEC). The forum attracted 250 participants in its three sessions about PV markets, silicon and thin film production today.



Industry experts from manufacturers and suppliers of PV fabrication equipment and related raw materials highlighted the newest trends and developments in PV production in 22 presentations.



In the morning, the forum’s program featured presentations on the market situation and its future development. In the afternoon, two parallel sessions about silicon and thin film cell and module production were held by leading companies from the entire field of international PV production.



Both presenters and participants of the PV Production Forum 2010 took the opportunity to network across all segments of the industry and its changing dynamics, processes and production technology steps in the PV manufacturing supply chain.



Bryan Ekus, Managing Director of IPVEA, is pleased with the outcome of this first PV Production Forum. “The PV Production Forum 2010 has been a great opportunity to explore the connection between science and industry,” he said. “Definitely, this will be repeated next year in Hamburg at the 26th European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition.”



For more information and to download the presentations, visit www.IPVEA.org.