Renewable Energy & EE Congress for South East Europe - CALL FOR ABSTRACTS - deadline -25 Oct. 2010

Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Congress for South East Europe, set for April 13-15 in Sofia, Bulgaria, is now accepting abstracts for the 2011 Congress program. Submit your abstracts by October 25, 2010 and take advantage of the opportunity to share your insight with the renewable energy & energy efficiency industry and gain visibility for your concept.



Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Congress & Exhibition for South East Europe is the event that covers all of the green energy sectors under one roof encompassing wind, solar, biomass, hydro, geothermal, bio-power, energy efficiency in home, industry, transport, etc. making it one of South East Europe’s most convenient, one stop trade show event for green energy.



With a stable, successful history, Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Congress & Exhibition for South East Europe has grown steadily over the last 7 years. The 2010 event held in Sofia, attracted more than 300 attendees, 117 direct exhibiting companies and 118 presented companies from 27 countries, making it very successful event in the Region of South East Europe.



Topics of interest to the Congress audience include, but are not limited to the following:



Market Trends, Reducing the Barriers Holding Back the RES Installations Development

Green Power Marketing

EE & Renewable Financing - International & Local Incentive Programs

RES & EE Legal Session

RES Technologies in: • Wind • Solar (PV, Heating and Cooling) • Biomass & Biofuels • Hydro • Geothermal

Benefits of renewables for the municipalities; SE European RES Associations and Their Experience

Three Generation & Distributed Power Generation

Energy Efficiency in Home, Industry, Transport, etc.

Passive Houses

Smart Grid Technologies

Electric Vehicles

Waste to Energy - How does it work? Barriers for Waste-to-Energy



More info HERE: [http://www.viaexpo.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=148&Itemid=229&lang=en]



Instructions for Speakers [http://www.viaexpo.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=149&Itemid=230&lang=en]



Submit your abstract today!



Maya Kristeva

Congress Manager of

7th International Congress & Exhibition for EE & RES for South East Europe

13-15 April 2011, Sofia, Bulgaria

0035932945459

office@viaexpo.com