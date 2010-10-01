Lufft Announces Production of Intelligent Weather Station with Integrated Pyranometer.

Lufft USA of Santa Barbara, CA announced today that they will begin production of a new integrated weather station with built in pyranometer in addition to temperature, relative humidity, air pressure and wind speed/direction measurements. Lufft USA will debut the new sensors during the Solar Power International 2010 in Los Angeles, CA October 12-14. The sensors will be displayed in the Kipp & Zonen booth (#2129). The sensor will be installed in this to demonstrate Lufft’s ease of integration with systems and equipment from other manufacturers. Stop by and drop off contact information for the Lufft representative if you are interested in learning more about the WS301 or WS501 integrated weather sensors with pyranometer.



The WS301 and WS501 are the latest additions to the Lufft line of innovative WS weather stations with intelligent microprocessors. The sensors are designed to reduce costs by integrating multiple climate parameters into one precise flexible sensor. The new sensors are named the WS501 and WS301 and will measure global irradiance in addition to wind, temperature, humidity and air pressure (WS501) or temperature, humidity and air pressure (WS301). The climate parameters are extremely accurate and calibrated to internationals standards of quality and accuracy ISO17025/9001. Data is transmitted via digital stream or analog channels.



Lufft is a manufacturer of high quality German weather monitoring equipment operating for the last 125 years. The highly regarded WS series of compact weather stations by Lufft are unrivaled in price to performance ratio. Lufft WS sensors are now compatible with most any model of Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) that communicates via MODBUS data stream. The compact and efficient weather stations also can be configured via ASCII digital language, SDI-12, UMB, NMEA or analog. WS200-WS600 and VENTUS/V200A ultrasonic anemometer models are designed with different levels of functionality to meet specific weather monitoring needs of any application. The top-of-the-range model, the WS600, measures temperature, humidity, precipitation, air pressure, wind direction and wind speed. The robust VENTUS model is ideal for wind turbine applications as it includes a 240W heater for use in cold weather climates. All models are covered to protect from the elements and can be integrated into any building control system.