SunWize Systems Awarded Nation's Largest Solar Carport Installation

KINGSTON, N.Y.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—SunWize Systems, the installation group of SunWize Technologies, Inc., announced today it secured a contract to design and install a 3.003 MW DC solar electric system for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) at its Phoenix Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. This contract expands a 630 kW carport system currently under construction by SunWize on the same site. When the second phase is completed, the system will be the largest photovoltaic (PV) carport installation in the U.S.

“The VA is proud to take a leadership role in the adoption of renewable energy. This project allows us to drastically expand our available footprint for solar collection, while simultaneously providing our veterans the added benefit of shaded parking,” said James Larson, energy manager at the Phoenix VA Medical Center. “We are excited to work with SunWize on this landmark project.”

The Phoenix VA Medical Center project is one of a number of systems now under contract with SunWize as a part of a comprehensive VA effort to utilize renewable energy and improve energy efficiency. The completed install is expected to generate over 5.7 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually-enough electricity to power over 600 homes. This reduction in energy demand from the electric grid is equivalent to a yearly reduction of over 7.6 million pounds of CO2 emissions.

“SunWize and the Department of Veterans Affairs have a strong track record of successful solar projects. We are honored by the VA’s continued show of confidence in selecting SunWize to design and build not only its largest system to date, but the industry’s largest carport PV system,” said David Kaltsas, president of the Systems Group at SunWize.

For more information on SunWize’s government experience and solar project offerings, please visit http://www.sunwize.com/commercial or SunWize’s Booth #3911 South Hall at Solar Power International 2010 in Los Angeles, CA, October 12-14 to view the system layout.

About SunWize Technologies

SunWize Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A), Inc., offers superior solar energy solutions to homes and businesses in the U.S. and abroad. The SunWize advantage is complete commitment to the customer’s satisfaction. Founded in 1992, SunWize is a pioneering solar distributor delivering top-tier products to the North American marketplace. The company manufactures a full line of best-in-class engineered solutions. In addition, SunWize continues to build on its reputation for high-quality residential, commercial, public sector, and industrial installations. The company operates manufacturing and distribution facilities on the east and west coasts and sales offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, call SunWize at (408) 510-5178 or visit www.sunwize.com.