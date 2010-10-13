EPA Regulatory Changes.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations have dramatically changed the way we prepare technicians for the HVACR industry, the way refrigerants are sold, and the way they are handled.



The ESCO Group, the industry leader in training and certification cordially invites you to meet with and hear directly from the EPA at the National HVACR Educators and Trainers Conference March 20-22, 2011 in Las Vegas, NV.



Mr. Julius Banks, team leader and program manager for the United States Environmental Protection Agency Refrigerant Recovery and Recycling and Emission Reduction Program will provide a regulatory update and answer questions during the conference.



Some of the topics include:





Regulations regarding allowances for production and imports of HCFCs.



Bans on the sale or distribution of pre-charged air-conditioning and refrigeration products and components containing HCFC-22 or HCFC-142b.



Rules on the importing of thermostatic expansion valves.





Knowing about these and other changes is paramount to the success of wholesalers, contractors and schools that educate our workforce.



DuPont has developed an R-22 replacement refrigerant (M099) that can be used to replace R-22 over a wide range of evaporator temperatures. Mr. Nick Strickland of DuPont ISCEON will discuss MO99™ and explain how one gas can be used in both Air conditioning and Refrigeration DX systems to replace R-22.



The conference is open to anyone in the HVACR industry interested in keeping current and meeting with government and industry leaders. Full details on the conference can be found at http://www.hvacexcellence.org/NHETC/ or by calling 1-800-726-9696.