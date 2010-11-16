News Release - State Of Emergency For New Energy System

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



State Of Emergency For New Energy System



Our unemployment, economic, and imminent energy crises entail an immediate Presidential mandate for nationwide conversion to solar, wind, geothermal and hydro-electric energy.



Chapel Hill, North Carolina (November 17, 2010) - What does it take to mobilize America and unite its manufacturing sector to work towards a single goal? In the past, a world war and the very real possibility of life-and-death brought us together. Our current economic/energy situation is equally monumental. It is the equivalent to WWIII, but our enemy is not one another. The true opposition is the division that paralyzes our progress towards a clean environment.



Unifying Truth Project is rallying for an executive order to declare our energy situation a state of emergency. The primary objective of this rally is to push the president to direct the Pentagon towards organizing a “war for green energy.” This massive project would be dedicated to building and installing enough renewable energy technology to supply the power needs of the United States by December 21, 2012. Committing to green energy is the single best thing we can do for our economy and environment. This critical undertaking will solve our energy, unemployment, and pollution problems simultaneously.



We already possess the technology to convert to clean energy and don’t need the motivation of war or economic depression to make sustainable advancements. If we can work together in wartime to manufacture ships and airplanes, we can cooperate in peacetime to build a clean energy system even more efficiently and quickly. Acquiring, harvesting, and burning fossil fuels and storing nuclear waste brings more trouble and cost than it’s worth. We can build a new power grid and clean energy system that will pay for itself in a few years while producing abundant, safe, and nearly free electrical power. A myriad of new jobs will be created by this endeavor, answering our unemployment crisis. This project is so important that it warrants printing new money for funding and seeing that it happens as soon as possible.



Xavier Moutoux, Founder of Unifying Truth Project





There is no shortage of energy. The sun’s rays, the earth’s heat, flowing water and blowing wind give us an inexhaustible source of energy. Our division about what to do is the root of the problem. The crises we face will only be remedied when people come together. We need to recognize our commonalities and work with them. Continued division will have devastating consequences, including a ravaged ecosystem and an uninhabitable earth. The environment is something that affects us all. Putting this off any longer would be a grave mistake. A transformation will surge when we face the reality of our condition and unite to overcome it. Instead of wasting time and resources, we must utilize what has been given to us for free and work towards a common goal.



The Plan: Clean Energy - Green Technology



The main facet of Unifying Truth Project is to reveal self-evident truth about the reality in which we live. Get involved with the movement by visiting www.truthcontest.com.



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Image: http://www.unifyingtruthproject.org/images/cleanenergyamerica.jpg



For more information about this plan and/or to offer an interview:



Xavier Moutoux

Director, Webmaster

mail@unifyingtruthproject.org (preferred contact method)

440-554-3410

http://www.unifyingtruthproject.org/news/