Raising a Glass to the Sun -Enfinity and Diamond Estates Install Solar at Niagara-on-the-Lake Winery

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits, one of Ontario’s leading wine producers, announced today that it will lease rooftop space to global renewable energy company Enfinity for the construction of a 109 kilowatt solar photovoltaic system.



The announcement coincides with the Toronto Gourmet Food & Wine Expo November 18-21 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre where Diamond Estates will feature a variety of products crafted at their Niagara-on-the-Lake winery, including Fresh, Sundance, Lakeview Cellars and 20 Bees wines.



The solar power plant will be installed in early 2011 and will feature 759 flexible, laminate solar panels adhered to 27,250 square feet of the rooftop space at its 20 Bees winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake.



Through the 20-year partnership agreement, Enfinity will fund, install, and operate the solar installation. The energy produced by the system will be approximately 117,284 kWh which will be delivered directly to the public grid.



Tom Green, Vice President, Winemaking & Operations of Diamond Estates commented: “This solar installation at our 20 Bees facility marks another milestone in our continuing quest toward sustainability of our wineries. Awareness and consumption of sustainably produced wines continues to increase among mainstream premium wine consumers. The Enfinity rooftop lease model allows us to respond to this demand, expand our sustainability initiatives and implement progressive green energy options.”



Chris Young, Managing Director of Enfinity Canada said “Ontario’s Feed-in-Tariff Program offers building owners in the province a route to supplementary revenue and the means to transform their vacant rooftop spaces into cash-positive assets. Through rooftop leases, environmentally-conscious building owners like Diamond Estates are demonstrating their commitment to both renewable energy and smart business by securing a new long-term source of revenue without capital outlay. We are proud of this partnership and look forward to enjoying sustainably-produced Diamond Estates wines for years to come.”



About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Ltd.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Ltd. is an award-winning wine and spirits distribution and marketing agency for various international brands across Canada. Diamond Estates’ family of Canadian wine brands consists of 20 Bees, Dan Aykroyd Wines, De Sousa Wine Cellars, EastDell Estates, Lakeview Cellars and new brands including Sundance & FRESH Wines. Since inception, the company has grown to become one of Canada’s top agencies representing some of the most compelling beverage alcohol brands in today’s marketplace. For information about Diamond Estates please visit www.diamondestates.ca



About Enfinity

Enfinity is an established leader in renewable energy. The company develops, finances, constructs and operates photovoltaic solar and wind energy plants. Besides its own project development, Enfinity sells integrated solar installations to companies and individuals and acts as an EPC contractor. Founded in Belgium, Enfinity has operations and projects across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. For further information please visit www.enfinity.ca.