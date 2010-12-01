Eco Events on Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy, Waste Management and Recycling for SE Europe

The Institute for Sustainable Waste Management and Technology is the official partner of Waste Management & Recycling Conference for South East Europe. Via Expo has started a new partnership in October this year with the organizer of DepoTech, the largest waste management conference in Austria. The contemporary and up-to-date issues, the presentations quality, and the organizational general set-up have established its reputation far beyond the Austrian borders.



The Waste Management & Recycling Conference will be held on 13-15 April 2011 in Sofia, Bulgaria. ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability, Turkish-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, German-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Bulgarian-Slovenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry are also partners of the event.



Two local municipality organizations partner the Conference as it supports the know-how transfer of good practices in waste management and high level environmental technologies which will help the ecological development of the Region.



Some of the Conference topics are: Advanced waste treatment technologies; Landfills - design, construction and monitoring; Composting; Waste management - Laws and regulations; Construction and demolition waste; Electrical waste; Trends in Recycling Technologies; Packaging Recycling. Parallel to the Conference there will be an exhibition for waste management and recycling technologies.



Special attention will be paid on the Waste-to-Energy topic which will be included in the Program of the 7th South East European EE & RES Congress, organized during the same period. Over 50 speakers are due to speak at the event next year. Other Congress sessions are EE & Renewable Financing - International & Local Incentive Programs; RES Electricity; Smart Grid; Renewable Heating & Cooling; Electric vehicles, etc.



In 2011 the parallel expo for EE & renewable energy will have more than 200 stands including leading service providers such as: Enercon, Germany; Fronius, Austria; Global Wind Power, Denmark; Phono Technologies, Switzerland; Franki Grundbau, Eurosol, Germany and many others as well as Spanish national participation, group participations from Austria, Germany, Finland, Slovenia, Czech Republic and China.



If you would like to find out more information about how to participate at the South East European Waste Management & Recycling Conference & EXHIBITION or South East European EE & RES Congress & EXHIBITION or to exhibit, contact Via Expo at office@viaexpo.com, www.viaexpo.com



Via Expo

Organizer of International Exhibitions and Conferences

+359 32/ 96 00 12; 94 54 59

office@viaexpo.com

www.viaexpo.com