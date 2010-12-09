Intersolar Europe 2011 - trends, innovations and unstoppable growth

Munich, December 9, 2010. On June 8, the opening of Intersolar Europe will mark a special day in the history of the world’s largest exhibition for the solar industry:

Intersolar Europe is turning 20. Further growth is expected for the year of the anniversary. Fourteen halls and 155,000 sqm of exhibition space will be available for exhibitors and visitors, which corresponds to more than 15% growth over the previous year.



From June 8 to 10, 2011, the New Munich Trade Fair Center will once again revel in the warmth of the sun as Intersolar Europe reopens its gates to the international solar tech¬nology industry. 2011 will be a special year for the world’s largest exhibition for the solar industry: the year of its 20th anniversary.



Twenty years of growth

The cradle of Intersolar is Pforzheim. This is where it all started in 1991, then under the name of Solar`91. The exhibition’s steady growth led to a change of location at the turn of the millennium, when Intersolar moved from Pforzheim to Messe Freiburg. By 2008, Freiburg, too, had become too small to accommodate the growing demand for exhibition space, leading Intersolar to find a new home at the New Munich Trade Fair Center. Intersolar Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim and, since 2000, by Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH (FWTM), Freiburg. “We started Intersolar to create a meeting point for all the solar industry’s players, which would give them the opportunity to share their experiences of the international solar markets as well as product innovations and services. We wanted to actively promote the development of solar technology. Looking back at twenty years of Intersolar history, we are certainly justified in being proud of having achieved a great deal. Intersolar Europe is today firmly established as the world’s largest exhibition for the solar industry. It brings together players and markets in the international solar industry and has made a considerable contribution to solar technology covering an important part of energy supply today,” says Markus Elsässer, CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH.



Exhibition space continues to grow in 2011

In its anniversary year, Intersolar Europe will once again increase its exhibition space. Two additional halls have already been reserved, meaning that in 2011 the exhibition’s 2,000 exhibitors will occupy 14 halls and an outdoor exhibition area covering 155,000 sqm of exhibition space altogether. This is almost five times the space occupied at the Freiburg exhibition center by the 638 exhibitors who took part at that time.



Thematic organization of the entire solar technology spectrum

In addition to its size, the range of services offered at Intersolar Europe is striking. The areas of Photovoltaics, PV Production Technology and Solar Thermal Technology together cover all aspects of solar technology. “We strongly believe in structured, intuitive organization. This allows visitors and exhibitors to maintain a clear overview of the various areas of focus despite the wealth of offerings, and to make their visit to Intersolar Europe as efficient as possible,” explained Klaus W. Seilnacht, CEO of FWTM.



International growth

The success story of Intersolar has long been progressing beyond Europe’s borders: Under the umbrella brand of Intersolar, the leading international exhibition for the entire solar industry is today represented with four events on three continents. In 2008, Intersolar North America in San Francisco became the second exhibition after Intersolar Europe, followed by Intersolar India in 2009, which will be held in Mumbai starting in December this year.



Intersolar Europe 2011 will take place at the New Munich Trade Fair Center from June 8 to 10.



For more information about Intersolar Europe please go to www.intersolar.de



Supporters of Intersolar Europe

Intersolar Europe is supported by the leading solar industry associations: the German Solar Industry Association (BSW-Solar), as an exclusive partner of Intersolar Europe, the German Solar Energy Society (DGS), the European Solar Thermal Industry Federation (ESTIF) and the International Solar Energy Society (ISES). With the support of the European Photovoltaic Industry Association (EPIA).



About Intersolar

With over 3,000 exhibitors and 100,000 visitors on three continents, Intersolar is the world’s leading exhibition for the entire solar industry. Intersolar Europe takes place annually at the New Munich Trade Fair Center. Today, it is the world’s largest exhibition for the solar industry, and looks back on a history spanning almost twenty years. In 2010, 1,884 international exhibitors and more than 72,000 trade visitors were welcomed to Intersolar Europe. Intersolar Europe focuses on the areas of Photovoltaics, PV Production Technology and Solar Thermal Technology. Since its founding, it has become established as the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, wholesalers and service providers. The accompanying Intersolar Europe Conference consolidates the topics of the exhibition. In 2010, more than 150 speakers and around 2,000 attendees discussed current industry topics and investigated the background of technological, market and political developments.



In 2008, Intersolar North America in San Francisco became the second exhibition after Intersolar Europe, followed by Intersolar India in 2009, which will be held in Mumbai from 2010. From 2012, Intersolar China will be added to the Intersolar portfolio. Intersolar Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG. The exhibitions in North America, India and China are organized by the international subsidiaries Solar Promotion International GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Management und Marketing International GmbH (FMMI).