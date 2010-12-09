SGS to Participate in Offshore Wind Logistics 2011 Conference in London

The Offshore Wind Energy Logistics 2011 Conference, taking place in the Grange City Hotel in London, from January 19-20, presents a perfect opportunity for the leading players of the offshore wind energy sector to learn how to successfully navigate the challenges presented by working further from shore, in deeper water, with bigger equipment and at an accelerated pace.



The latest developments in Vessel, Foundation and Turbine Technology, Environmental Conditions, Risk Management and Safety Policy are among the topics to be discussed at the two-day event.



The Offshore Wind Energy 2011 Conference presents an exquisite occasion for SGS Renewable Energy to showcase its wide portfolio of services for the renewable energy sector and meet potential business partners.



On January 19, 2011, Jale Cairney, Vice President Global Risk Management from SGS Industrial Services will give a speech on the Risk Management of Wind Farm Project Logistics, scheduled for 14.50.



Based on the extensive experience and competence of SGS in the Risk Management sector, Jale will focus on how unmanaged risk exposure puts a wind farm project at risk of not achieving Health, Safety and Environmental Management (HSE), cost, schedule and technical performance targets. Among the topics to be discussed will be risk identification, quantification, prioritization, mitigation and analysis as well as assessment of contingency requirements of project logistics. Furthermore, Jale Cairney will talk about the overall impact of Quantitative Risk Analysis (QRA) and Technical Risk Analysis (TRA) for project logistics as well as the importance of early identification and management of risks facilities to keep a project on track.



Visitors will be welcome to discuss any aspect of the SGS services for the renewable energy sector with SGS experts.



About SGS Renewable Energy Services



To protect wind energy project investments and assure the quality of wind farms, SGS Renewable Energy works as an independent global project surveyor carrying out inspection, testing, supervision, monitoring, management, verification and certification services for both onshore and offshore wind farm projects. SGS’ strength lies in its experienced staff who come with the requisite technical expertise.



The SGS Group is the global leader and innovator in inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Founded in 1878, SGS is recognized as the global benchmark in quality and integrity. With 59,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 1,000 offices and laboratories around the world.



For more information please contact:



SGS Renewable Energy

Jale Cairney

Vice President Global Risk Management



SGS United Kingdom Ltd.

SGS House

217-221 London Road, Camberley

Surrey, GU15 3EY, UK



t: +44 (0) 1276 69 77 47

email: industrial.pr@sgs.com

Web: www.sgs.com/wind