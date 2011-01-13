Best Of 2011

20 TRAINING SESSIONS ACROSS AFRICA

Training sessions are held for solar professionals in Harare.

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Alternate Power International Selects SUNERGYTM Inverters for Projected 5MW of High Yield Tracker Installations in 2011

Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd and Alternate Power International Ltd jointly announce today that API will bundle SUNERGY inverters with its "Made in Ontario" SUN-SPY™ SST-10 solar tracker, suitable for both the micro-FIT and FIT markets.

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Resale of PPAs in Gujarat, India

The October India Solar Compass, a quarterly solar market report by BRIDGE TO INDIA, extensively analyses the emerging market for resale of PPAs in Gujarat, India. As projects approach their deadlines with various projects yet to begin construction, anxious developers are looking to sell their PPAs

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Solar Heating Costs Drop From 15 year Payback to 6 Years with SolarBeam from SolarTron Energy System

The SolarBeam Concentrator can provide up to 13kW of heat per hour (44,300 BTU's). SolarBeam is 262%more efficient than flat panels. The payback period is only six years, compared with 20+ years for flat panel or 15 years for evacuated tube when used in process heat applications (above 140 F)

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Top Brands In Batteries And Solar Panels Easier To Find Online Today

Across the United States, many are beginning to feel the economy getting better and, as a result,

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Telkonet Releases Next Generation EcoSmart Energy Management Product Suite

Clean Technology Provider Solution Company Telkonet Releases Its New Energy Efficiency Suite, EcoSmart, With A Fresh Look And New Website

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World's largest annual wind energy event, WINDPOWER 2011

Conference & Exhibition, to bring 20,000 to Anaheim, Calif., May 22-25

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NRG Systems Introduces Complete Solar Resource Assessment System

NRG Systems, leading manufacturer of wind measurement equipment for the global wind industry, has brought its product leadership and technical expertise to the solar industry with the introduction of a complete solar resource assessment system. Like its complete measurement systems developed for wind measurement, the NRG Systems solar resource assessment system includes tower, sensors, data logger and communications module-everything a developer needs to assess a site&#39;s solar potential.

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LG ELECTRONICS INVESTS IN NORTH AMERICA SOLAR BUSINESS WITH HIGH-EFFICIENCY MODULES

As LG Solar&#39;s U.S. division crosses the one-year mark, the company is further bolstering its commitment in the U.S. marketplace by unveiling its next-generation high-efficiency modules under the &quot;Something Ready&quot; marketing campaign.

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WE Energies, Caleffi Solar and more sponsor Milwaukee&#39;s SOLAR THERMAL &#39;11 Conference

The Midwest Renewable Energy Association announces sponsors for the upcoming SOLAR THERMAL &#39;11 Conference

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Empower Software and Rainforest Automation Partnership Aims to Engage Consumers for Smart Grid

Empower Software, the leading provider of user friendly customer access to home energy management, and Rainforest Automation, a leading manufacturer of products that link to and communicate with the smart meter, today announced that they are partnering to engage consumers in smart metering.

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Schneider Electric presents solar solutions at the Renewable Energy World Conference & Expo

Schneider Electric Renewable Energies Business is showcasing solar solutions at the Renewable Energy World Conference & Expo North America from March 8-10 in Tampa, Florida at Booth 901.

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Implementing advanced biofuels programmes World can Survive the Impending Oil Crisis: CJP

The difference this time round is that business is getting a clearer picture of which alternatives it wishes to pursue. People examines what they are doing & just taking a quick note of higher crude price is a big indicator to Breaking through to a Better Biodiesel Business Model as CJP advised

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ArcelorMittal and Group OPDE establish a collaboration agreement in the photovoltaic solar energy

ArcelorMittal Construcción España, branch of the biggest iron and steel company worldwide, and the Spanish solar photovoltaic multinational, Group OPDE, have signed a commercial agreement to develop the photovoltaic roof-top market in industrial buildings and car parks.

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Spring Special Sale: Save $1000 on Courses All Around Ontario!

Ontario Solar Academy is celebrating our one year anniversary with a Special Spring Sale and by expanding solar training courses to the North, South, East and West. Save $1,000 on any 5 Day Course, throughout the province, when registered by March 18!

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ALTERNATIVE ENERGY SEMINARS FOR CONSUMERS & PROS

Offered free with admission to Second Annual Solar & Wind Expo, May 13-15

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Ford Motor Company Has A Green Building For Manufacturing for the Ford Focus.

$550 million to go green and save green in the process. Ford Motor Company is celebrating production of its all-new global Ford Focus, built for North American customers in its completely transformed Michigan Assembly Plant (MAP). Following a $550 million transformation, the plant features an environmentally friendly workplace with flexible manufacturing capability and a motivated, specially trained work force ready to deliver a fuel-efficient new car to the marketplace.

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SunWize Systems Completes Phase One of Nation's Largest Solar Carport Installation, Announces Expansion of Phase Two

Department of Veterans Affairs Expands Phoenix, AZ, Solar Project to 4.45 MW

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Fronius Inverter Training Offered in Raleigh, NC on May 19-20th

Free training offered by Fronius during ASES - Solar 2011

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GeoSmart Supports Post-Graduate Bursary to Assist Canadian Students in Geothermal-Related Research

Toronto, ON - GeoSmart Energy is extremely pleased to be part of the "first ever" National Renewable Energy Bursary Initiative with the Canadian GeoExchange Coalition.

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Renewable integration still a challenge for utilities

The prospect of renewables taking a greater share of the energy mix, as well as additional demand from electric vehicles, poses utilities with a major challenge, say industry experts.

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Onsite Waste to energy - Utilizes Gasification (Not Incineration)

Onsite Waste to energy solutions converts trash in the form of paper, wood, plastic, agricultural waste, and food into electricity and heat. Utilizes Gasification (Not Incineration)

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ALL-ENERGY 2011 BREAKS EVERY RECORD

All-Energy 2011, the UK's largest renewable energy exhibition and conference, held last week in Aberdeen broke records on attendance, number of exhibitors and the amount of space they filled, and the number of speakers in the conference.

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Marshall University uses Second Wind's solutions to plan clean energy futures

Triton Sonic Wind Profiler and SkyServe wind data service provide accurate, versatile platform for documenting wind resources in 'brownfield' areas too rugged and isolated for met towers

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Cleantech Law Partners Certified as B Corporation

Renewable Energy law firm joins community of purpose driven companies that use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems

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Orkney turbine is top of the class

&#39;Island proof&#39; wind generator achieves top rating for FiTs payments

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Webinar - CSP and PV: Balancing Competition and Opportunity

CSP Today has announced that registration is now open for the Free Webinar: &quot;CSP and PV: Balancing Competition and Opportunity&quot;

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INNOVATION of Building Reinforcement Construction Machine &ndash; Golden Spot BRC Machine

Golden Spot GSA series, the BRC machines, able to meet customer&#39;s specific requirements, provide a wide variety of technical solutions for the welded mesh production.

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Advanced Energy Advocate T. Boone Pickens to Speak on &quot;The Natural Gas Transition&quot; at AREDAY 2011

American Renewable Energy Day (AREDAY), an annual forum promoting powerful cross-sector dialogue and collaborations, announces that BP Capital Management founder and principal T. Boone Pickens will again participate at its annual summit, August 17 to 21 at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colo.

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South Carolina is named a &quot;Top 5 Fuel Cell State&quot; &ndash; AGAIN!

South Carolina is named a Top 5 Fuel Cell State for the second year in a row by Fuel Cells 2000&#39;s State of the States Report.

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Long-lasting power supply without further expense for federal control vehicles

BAG, The German Federal Office for Goods and Transport conducts many control tasks around the country and has been wanting a stabile, long-lasting power supply for vehicles staying on the road throughout the day. Now they have it.

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BTEC Announces Sept 28th Webinar, Agricultural and Woody Biomass: Contrasts and Comparisons

Registration is now open for the free educational webinar on September 28th at 1 PM ET, 10AM PT

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SGS Participates in Inauguration of Torresol Energy&#39;s Plant Gemasolar

On October 4, 2011, SGS attended the inauguration of Torresol Energy&#39;s Plant Gemasolar, the new concentrated solar power plant in Spain as the world&#39;s leading inspection, testing, certification and verification company involved in the construction, commissioning and operation phase of the facility.

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Coalition Forming to Meet Demand for Clean, Affordable, Renewable Energy

Energy Storage Summit Announced

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aleo solar AG and its partners provide Italian city with an attractive and safe investment, building a fully financed photovoltaic facility

aleo solar AG supplied the Italian city of Vittorio Veneto with premium solar modules for a 1-Megawatt solar park as well as a complete financing service package.

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Australian report reveals a start of the switch from coal to renewables.

The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics&#39; (BREE) report, Major Electricity Generation Projects, shows the transformation of Australia&#39;s energy mix has begun, with 36% of committed new investment in gas and 41% in wind says the Sustainable Energy Association of Australia (www.seaaua.com.au).

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Cogenra Solar Receives Top Honor in Greenbang 2011 Efficiency Awards

Solar cogeneration technology recognized by leading UK advisor for efficiency excellence

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GRC 2012 Annual Meeting Announced, Call for Papers Issued

Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 3 in Reno, Nevada. Theme is &quot;Geothermal: Reliable, Renewable Global&quot;

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Eastern Shore Energy Announces Preliminary Financing Agreement

Eastern Shore Energy, LLC (ESE) announced today they have reached a preliminary financing agreement with Benjamin Travis, COO of World Equity Alliance, Inc (WEA). Based upon this agreement, the WEA Energy Private Equity Fund, LP intends to invest, as a joint venture partner in the development for the ESE projects.

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Nordex receives 30 MW order from WKN USA

Twelve N100 turbines for Texas / first joint project

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Canadian Solar Inc. and TransCanada Corporation Announce Sales Agreement for 86MW Solar PV Project Portfolio in Ontario, Canada

Under the agreement, CSSI will provide TransCanada with 9 fully-operational and commissioned utility-scale solar projects across the Province of Ontario which are expected to come into service between late 2012 and mid-2013.

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Vertegy Delivers Springfield, Ill., Landmark Park's First LEED Platinum Building

Erin's Pavilion, a welcome and visitor center built on the 80-acre site of the Edwin Watts Southwind Park in Springfield, Ill., recently earned LEED Platinum certification under the LEED for New Construction (LEED-NC) rating system.

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GE unit, Bankers Commercial acquire California wind farm

GE Energy Financial Services and Bankers Commercial Corp, a unit of UnionBanCal Corp, have acquired the 150MW Alta Wind I wind farm in Tehachapi, in Kern County, California.

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One Step Closer to Nuclear Fusion

Researchers uncover untapped energy source in nuclear fusion plasma reaction

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NEW YORK STATE QUALIFIES ENDURANCE TURBINES FOR INCENTIVE PROGRAM

Endurance turbines are qualified for the NYSERDA incentive program.

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A Long-Lasting LED to Replace A19 Incandescent Bulbs

GlacialLight's all-new Lyra Series GL-A19 LED bulbs can fit into standard E26/E27 sockets as a direct replacement for traditional A19 incandescent bulbs, offering long-lasting hours, low power consumption, eco-friendliness and green technologies

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U.S. wind energy industry finishes 2010 with half the installations of 2009, activity up in 2011, now cost-competitive with natural gas

Industry weathers latest boom-bust cycle as utilities move to lock in more wind power at favorable long-term rates

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Government Investment at Stratford Festival Supports Solar Energy Industry

Gary Schellenberger, MP for Perth-Wellington, recently announced that the world-renowned Stratford Shakespeare Festival will receive funding designed to help Ontario's growing solar energy industry. Specifically, the Government of Canada funded $246,750 to the Stratford Shakespeare Festival via the

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2nd Symposium Small PV-Applications Rural Electrification and Commercial Use

Ulm, Germany, June 6th/7th 2011 Description of existing markets and state of art technology Open discussion of good and of bad examples of systems and distribution strategies Development of a vision for small PV-applications, their technologies and markets

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ALTENERGYMAG.COM TO SPONSOR A FREE VERTICAL FARMING WEB CONFERENCE

ALTENERGYMAG.COM TO SPONSOR A FREE VERTICAL FARMING WEB CONFERENCE - A REVOLUTIONARY WAY TO GROW FOOD IN CITY CENTERS?

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Solar Panel Agreement Approved by City Council in Ottawa

Yet another Ontario city takes a significant step towards a future defined by sustainable energy and more green jobs. On January 27, Energy Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa, was approved by the city council to install solar energy arrays on the rooftops of buildings in the city with large roof surfaces.

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Engineered Conductive Materials to Exhibit DB-1541-X Series Adhesives at PV EXPO 2011

DB-1541-X Series Conductive Stringer Attach Adhesives will be shown in Booth 48-18 at the 4th International Power Generation Expo. The series features optimized rheology and excellent damp heat resistance and conductivity stability.

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Spikes In Oil Prices and Unrest in Middle East Could Mean a Boost for the Electric Car

Recent events in Middle East may help pave the way for the success of the electric car

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SunWize Partners with SunRun for Simpler Home Solar Power in California

Latest Offering Makes Solar Accessible to Larger Segment of State's Population

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TMY - typical meteorological year - What should it represent and what means P50, P70 and P90

Technical Top Tip courtesy of Suntrace Solar Resource Assessment

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INTERSOLAR EUROPE 2011 ON COURSE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS

The world's largest exhibition for the solar industry boasts another rise in exhibition space and exhibitor numbers.

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Off Grid Solar Packages

Because of cheap, incomplete solar "packages" flooding the market by mass marketers of Chinese junk, we have been requested by our readers to provide a quality "everything in the box" kit, with detailed DIY instructions for installation and maintenance.

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Why not think about operational plant optimization before financial closure?

Technical Top Tip courtesy of Sun to Market - Many Indian project developers are very busy these days carrying out site assessments, solar resource analysis, negotiating with EPC/EPCM contractors and with financial institutes.

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SEMA Exhibition in Silicon Valley to Address Solar Manufacturing Technology

Booth space is available for the 1st SEMA Technical Conference and Exhibition, scheduled to take place May 24-26, 2011 at the Wyndham Hotel in San Jose, CA.

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Schneider Electric inverters at heart of 1st micro-grid, distributed energy resource community in CA

Schneider Electric solar inverters play an integral part in the Sunverge Solar Integration System at the 2500 R Street project in Sacramento, California.

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Solar Power Plants Are More Appealing than Nuclear Power Plants

Cooke said that it may take years to fully assess the damage at Japan's worst-hit reactors, much less to get them working again. And authorities may never definitively determine how much radiation was emitted, or how many got sick because of it.

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New Hybrid Energy Park to Combine Clean Fossil Fuels, Alternative Energy, Research, and Cloud

640-acre Niobrara Energy Park proposal approved by Weld County Commissioners

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SEIA President Rhone Resch Highlights Solar Industry's Tremendous Growth at PV America Conference and Expo

"The solar energy industry is the FASTEST GROWING INDUSTRY IN AMERICA! We are growing faster than wind energy, faster than telecommunications, and, thank goodness, we are even growing faster than the mortgage foreclosure industry!"

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New Website Set To Transform Business Energy Consumption And Reduce Spending

Active Energy today launched a new website to help businesses slash their energy consumption and make massive savings on their bottom line.

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PROINSO opens office in Germany to reinforce their presence in the German market

PROINSO "has opened a new office in the city of Munich from which it seeks to further strengthen its presence in the German market, the largest in the solar photovoltaic industry.

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Sustainable Energy Completes Equity Unit Offering to Raise $2.3 Million

Toronto, Ontario - April 5, 2011 - Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd (TSX V:"STG") ("Sustainable Energy" or the "Company") Canada's solar inverter company, announced today that it has completed a private placement of 16,192,858 Units for gross proceeds of $2,267,000 million ("$0.14 per Unit") by way of a non-brokered exempt private placement.

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We Energies Terminates Its Renewable Energy Program

Utility Pulls Plug on $6 Million a Year Commitment

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What is happening to bring down PV systems costs?

Europe's leading solar company Gehrlicher share their perspective Cost reduction in the PV industry has tended to focus on cell technology. But what of materials use, installation and maintenance expense? We look at some alternative ways to improve efficiency across the PV supply chain

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Targray Showcases Solar Product Portfolio at InterSolar Europe

Targray Technology International announces its upcoming participation at InterSolar Europe, the world's largest exhibition for the Solar industry, taking place in Munich, Germany, June 8th - 10th.

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REMA Webinar to Explore Potential Clean Energy Standard, Voluntary Market Interaction

The Renewable Energy Markets Association (REMA) will hold an educational webinar free of charge on June 2, 2011 at 2PM ET, titled "National Clean Energy Standard: Voluntary Market Impact and Interaction". Free registration now open for the webinar at renewablemarketers.org/webinar.

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Siemens to open U.S. wind service distribution center in Woodward, Oklahoma

Need for new service distribution center a sign of maturation of the U.S. wind power industry

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Solar Install will save Taxpayers $1 Million

Pfister Energy recently commissioned a customized photovoltaic system on the top level of the parking deck at One Bergen County Plaza in Hackensack, NJ. What was once underutilized space will now generate electricity for the parking deck and the adjacent Bergen County Administration building.

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Faulty cable threatens liquidated damages

Northwire Underwater Cable bails out international underwater entertainment venue

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Photovoltaik

Photovoltaik und Solarmodule

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PROINSO to supply its first 2 MW project in India

PROINSO, the Spanish multinational company has achieved its first contract for India, consisting of the supply of a 2 MW solar project located in the state of Maharastra (west-central India).

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KINGS CROSS STATION FIRST FOR NEW SOLAR TEST TECHNOLOGY

New hand held PV electrical test instrumentation has been used for the first time as part of the installation of one of the UK&#39;s largest solar panel systems.

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Plextronics, Solarmer Energy, Konarka headline IntertechPira&#39;s Organic Photovoltaics 2011

The organizations with the potential to realize the commercial potential of organic photovoltaic technology will present at 5th annual Organic Photovoltaics 2011 conference, scheduled for September 20-21, 2011 at the University of Pennsylvania: Houston Hall, Perelman Quadrangle in Philadelphia, PA.

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Solar Energy USA Tours Georgia Power Solar Roof Downtown Atlanta

Since December of 2008, GA Power has been testing various types of solar panels on their building to get a better understanding of solar technology and find out which type panels work best in the hot, humid, and often hazy Southeastern climate.

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UK Wind Power Firm Takes Top Spot in the States

&quot;The Scottish Are Coming&quot;: Gaia Wind Number One in American Small Turbine Survey. Glasgow based wind turbine company Gaia-Wind, has swept the board in the annual survey of US small wind turbine industry professionals. Less than a year since launching a US export drive, the Gaia-Wind 133-11kW has be

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Annual AREDAY Summit to Advance Economic Opportunities of Rapid Renewable Energy Deployment Via Cros

The eighth-annual American Renewable Energy Day (AREDAY) will be held August 18 to 21 at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colo. Promoting powerful cross-sector dialogue and collaborations, AREDAY&#39;s aim is to foster immediate action that addresses climate change through renewable energy deployment.

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The meeco Group's Intersolar Europe 2011 review

Expectations overcome, great opportunities arise

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Make Saving Energy More Appealing To Children With The Energy Pet

Checking the meter readings and saving energy isn&#39;t exactly the most exciting playtime for children but all that can change with the Energy Pet.

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eIQ Energy Appoints Industry Veteran Jerry Cutini as CEO

eIQ Energy, developer of DC-to-DC Parallel Solar technology for a range of solar installations, announced today that eIQ Energy board member Jerry Cutini has joined the company as president and chief executive officer to lead the organization into a new stage of growth.

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SGS Appoints New Global Business Development Manager, Renewable Energies

SGS announced Christoph Thiel as the new Global Business Development Manager, Renewable Energies on August 1, 2011. Christoph will focus on global sales and business development activities at SGS Renewable Energy Services.

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REHAU RAUGEO™ System Installed at Virginia Tech LUMENHAUS Exhibit on Farnsworth House Grounds

REHAU&#39;s RAUGEO™ ground loop heat exchange system was recently installed as part of the Virginia Tech LUMENHAUS exhibit on the grounds of the Ludwig Mies van der Rohe Farnsworth House in Plano, Ill.

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Cleantech Legislative Conference

Join the region&#39;s Cleantech leaders and Elected Officials as we present case studies, address challenges and look at solutions to create a stronger Cleantech Cluster,bringing manufacturing operations and jobs to the region.

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Solar Power Technologies Brings Clarity™ to the Performance of Large Scale Solar Assets

Solar Power Technologies Inc., a leader in intelligent monitoring and optimization solutions for large scale solar arrays, introduces the next generation of monitoring and optimization solutions, the Clarity™ system

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FS System™ for Ground Mount Solar PV Systems Now ETL Listed

Schletter&#39;s FS System has qualified to be Classified with the ETL Listed Mark. Passing complete mounting system grounding requirements, the company will begin marking FS Systems with the Intertek ETL Listed CM Mark in the coming weeks.

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HNU ENERGY BRINGS SOLAR POWER TO MAUI FOOD BANK - MAUI&#39;S TECH POWERHOUSE HELPS FEED MAUI&#39;S HUNGRY

Award-winning HNU ENERGY has installed a modern solar PV system at the Maui Food Bank. Thanks to HNU ENERGY, up to 100% of the energy consumed at the Maui Food Bank now comes from a clean, safe, state of the art, renewable energy system.

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BlueChip Energy and EMF Capital Announce Conversion of Florida Community to Solar Power

Alliance to provide residents and builders with affordable solar power options

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Donauer Solartechnik opens sales office in Austria

Since October 2011, the Austrian customers of Donauer Solartechnik have had a direct partner on location: Andreas Wimplinger heads the new sales office in the Upper-Austrian district of Waldzell.

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Renewable industry slams flawed KPMG energy report

Gas prices have driven fuel bills up, not renewables · Wind costs make up less than 1% of average household fuel bills · Only two new nuclear plants at most likely to be operational by 2020 · KPMG report fails to consider the whole cost of new power plants

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INTERSOLAR CHINA KICKS OFF WITH TOP-CLASS ACCOMPANYING PROGRAM

From December 7&ndash;9, 2011, for the first time, the international solar industry assembling at Beijing&#39;s China National Convention Center for Intersolar China, where the event makes its inauguration to the upcoming solar market in Eastern Asia.

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Geothermal Energy Association Announces 2012 Event Roster

- Finance Forum in San Francisco to kick-off year of events highlighting the dynamic growth of the geothermal market -

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HyperSolar Discovers Method to Make Renewable Natural Gas Using Solar Power

Company&#39;s breakthrough technology uses sunlight, water and carbon dioxide to produce, clean, renewable natural gas

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Ballard Signs MOU With Delta To Expand Focus Of Clean Energy Fuel Cell System Sales in India

B.C. Premier Christy Clark and India Minister of New &amp; Renewable Energy preside over signing ceremony

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aleo modules pass ammonia test - high long-term solar power yields on stables as well

The certificate from the independent Swiss testing institute proves that the aleo modules can withstand the effects of stable air for a period of at least 20 years - the ammonia vapours do not cause declines in performance.

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BTEC Announces Nov. 21 Midwestern Perspectives Webinar on Biomass Energy

The Biomass Thermal Energy Council (BTEC) announced its newest webinar, &quot;Regional Focus on Biomass Energy: the Midwest,&quot; scheduled for November 21st at 2 PM ET, 1 PM CT. This is the final webinar in a three-part series examining biomass heating markets and policies in different regions of the U.S.

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SENER and Torresol Energy walk away with four of the eight CSP Today Awards thanks to Gemasolar

Seville, November 29th - The SENER engineering and technology group and its joint venture with Masdar, Torresol Energy, were recognized with awards at the fifth annual CSP Today International Concentrated Solar Thermal Power Summit, which was held on November 29 and 30 in Seville and brought together professionals from the solar power industry.

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A three-day summit on &quot;Future Power, Future Strategies &ndash; A New Paradigm

New Delhi, December 01, 2011: BloombergUTV, India&#39;s premier business channel, today announced hosting 'THE POWER SUMMIT 2011&#39;, a three-day summit addressing the theme &quot;Future Power, Future Strategies &ndash; A New Paradigm&quot; to be held at the Taj Mansingh in New Delhi on December 7th, 8th and 9th, 2011. Th

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Solar industry rushes to beat tariff cuts

Solar power installers are rushing to get orders fulfilled and installations completed for homeowners before December 12

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DVO, the New GHD, Expands into Asia, Europe, South America

GHD, Inc., the U.S. leader in anaerobic digestion and designer of nearly half of all American dairy biogas systems, announced today that it will now export its technology to Asia, Europe and South America.

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Georgia Solar Installers Help Others Save Energy, Money With T5 Retrofit Adapter

Energy efficiency measures are just as important as energy production. Georgia-based solar installers Solar Energy USA are helping homeowners and businesses save money on power bills through energy efficiency measures with their T5 Retrofit Adapters combined with solar panel technology.

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Practical PR tips for the Renewable Energies sector

The Press Agency Krampitz&#39;s &quot;PR Handbook for New Energies&quot; has been published

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