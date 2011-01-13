Best Of 2011

Training sessions are held for solar professionals in Harare.
Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd and Alternate Power International Ltd jointly announce today that API will bundle SUNERGY inverters with its "Made in Ontario" SUN-SPY™ SST-10 solar tracker, suitable for both the micro-FIT and FIT markets.
The October India Solar Compass, a quarterly solar market report by BRIDGE TO INDIA, extensively analyses the emerging market for resale of PPAs in Gujarat, India. As projects approach their deadlines with various projects yet to begin construction, anxious developers are looking to sell their PPAs
The SolarBeam Concentrator can provide up to 13kW of heat per hour (44,300 BTU's). SolarBeam is 262%more efficient than flat panels. The payback period is only six years, compared with 20+ years for flat panel or 15 years for evacuated tube when used in process heat applications (above 140 F)
Across the United States, many are beginning to feel the economy getting better and, as a result,
Clean Technology Provider Solution Company Telkonet Releases Its New Energy Efficiency Suite, EcoSmart, With A Fresh Look And New Website
Conference & Exhibition, to bring 20,000 to Anaheim, Calif., May 22-25
NRG Systems, leading manufacturer of wind measurement equipment for the global wind industry, has brought its product leadership and technical expertise to the solar industry with the introduction of a complete solar resource assessment system. Like its complete measurement systems developed for wind measurement, the NRG Systems solar resource assessment system includes tower, sensors, data logger and communications module-everything a developer needs to assess a site's solar potential.
As LG Solar's U.S. division crosses the one-year mark, the company is further bolstering its commitment in the U.S. marketplace by unveiling its next-generation high-efficiency modules under the "Something Ready" marketing campaign.
The Midwest Renewable Energy Association announces sponsors for the upcoming SOLAR THERMAL '11 Conference
Empower Software, the leading provider of user friendly customer access to home energy management, and Rainforest Automation, a leading manufacturer of products that link to and communicate with the smart meter, today announced that they are partnering to engage consumers in smart metering.
Schneider Electric Renewable Energies Business is showcasing solar solutions at the Renewable Energy World Conference & Expo North America from March 8-10 in Tampa, Florida at Booth 901.
The difference this time round is that business is getting a clearer picture of which alternatives it wishes to pursue. People examines what they are doing & just taking a quick note of higher crude price is a big indicator to Breaking through to a Better Biodiesel Business Model as CJP advised
ArcelorMittal Construcción España, branch of the biggest iron and steel company worldwide, and the Spanish solar photovoltaic multinational, Group OPDE, have signed a commercial agreement to develop the photovoltaic roof-top market in industrial buildings and car parks.
Ontario Solar Academy is celebrating our one year anniversary with a Special Spring Sale and by expanding solar training courses to the North, South, East and West. Save $1,000 on any 5 Day Course, throughout the province, when registered by March 18!
Offered free with admission to Second Annual Solar & Wind Expo, May 13-15
$550 million to go green and save green in the process. Ford Motor Company is celebrating production of its all-new global Ford Focus, built for North American customers in its completely transformed Michigan Assembly Plant (MAP). Following a $550 million transformation, the plant features an environmentally friendly workplace with flexible manufacturing capability and a motivated, specially trained work force ready to deliver a fuel-efficient new car to the marketplace.
Department of Veterans Affairs Expands Phoenix, AZ, Solar Project to 4.45 MW
Free training offered by Fronius during ASES - Solar 2011
Toronto, ON - GeoSmart Energy is extremely pleased to be part of the "first ever" National Renewable Energy Bursary Initiative with the Canadian GeoExchange Coalition.
The prospect of renewables taking a greater share of the energy mix, as well as additional demand from electric vehicles, poses utilities with a major challenge, say industry experts.
Onsite Waste to energy solutions converts trash in the form of paper, wood, plastic, agricultural waste, and food into electricity and heat. Utilizes Gasification (Not Incineration)
All-Energy 2011, the UK's largest renewable energy exhibition and conference, held last week in Aberdeen broke records on attendance, number of exhibitors and the amount of space they filled, and the number of speakers in the conference.
Triton Sonic Wind Profiler and SkyServe wind data service provide accurate, versatile platform for documenting wind resources in 'brownfield' areas too rugged and isolated for met towers
Renewable Energy law firm joins community of purpose driven companies that use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems
'Island proof' wind generator achieves top rating for FiTs payments
CSP Today has announced that registration is now open for the Free Webinar: "CSP and PV: Balancing Competition and Opportunity"
Golden Spot GSA series, the BRC machines, able to meet customer's specific requirements, provide a wide variety of technical solutions for the welded mesh production.
American Renewable Energy Day (AREDAY), an annual forum promoting powerful cross-sector dialogue and collaborations, announces that BP Capital Management founder and principal T. Boone Pickens will again participate at its annual summit, August 17 to 21 at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colo.
South Carolina is named a Top 5 Fuel Cell State for the second year in a row by Fuel Cells 2000's State of the States Report.
BAG, The German Federal Office for Goods and Transport conducts many control tasks around the country and has been wanting a stabile, long-lasting power supply for vehicles staying on the road throughout the day. Now they have it.
Registration is now open for the free educational webinar on September 28th at 1 PM ET, 10AM PT
On October 4, 2011, SGS attended the inauguration of Torresol Energy's Plant Gemasolar, the new concentrated solar power plant in Spain as the world's leading inspection, testing, certification and verification company involved in the construction, commissioning and operation phase of the facility.
Energy Storage Summit Announced
aleo solar AG supplied the Italian city of Vittorio Veneto with premium solar modules for a 1-Megawatt solar park as well as a complete financing service package.
The Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics' (BREE) report, Major Electricity Generation Projects, shows the transformation of Australia's energy mix has begun, with 36% of committed new investment in gas and 41% in wind says the Sustainable Energy Association of Australia (www.seaaua.com.au).
Solar cogeneration technology recognized by leading UK advisor for efficiency excellence
Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 3 in Reno, Nevada. Theme is "Geothermal: Reliable, Renewable Global"
Eastern Shore Energy, LLC (ESE) announced today they have reached a preliminary financing agreement with Benjamin Travis, COO of World Equity Alliance, Inc (WEA). Based upon this agreement, the WEA Energy Private Equity Fund, LP intends to invest, as a joint venture partner in the development for the ESE projects.
Twelve N100 turbines for Texas / first joint project
Under the agreement, CSSI will provide TransCanada with 9 fully-operational and commissioned utility-scale solar projects across the Province of Ontario which are expected to come into service between late 2012 and mid-2013.
Erin's Pavilion, a welcome and visitor center built on the 80-acre site of the Edwin Watts Southwind Park in Springfield, Ill., recently earned LEED Platinum certification under the LEED for New Construction (LEED-NC) rating system.
GE Energy Financial Services and Bankers Commercial Corp, a unit of UnionBanCal Corp, have acquired the 150MW Alta Wind I wind farm in Tehachapi, in Kern County, California.
Researchers uncover untapped energy source in nuclear fusion plasma reaction
Endurance turbines are qualified for the NYSERDA incentive program.
GlacialLight's all-new Lyra Series GL-A19 LED bulbs can fit into standard E26/E27 sockets as a direct replacement for traditional A19 incandescent bulbs, offering long-lasting hours, low power consumption, eco-friendliness and green technologies
Industry weathers latest boom-bust cycle as utilities move to lock in more wind power at favorable long-term rates
Gary Schellenberger, MP for Perth-Wellington, recently announced that the world-renowned Stratford Shakespeare Festival will receive funding designed to help Ontario's growing solar energy industry. Specifically, the Government of Canada funded $246,750 to the Stratford Shakespeare Festival via the
Ulm, Germany, June 6th/7th 2011 Description of existing markets and state of art technology Open discussion of good and of bad examples of systems and distribution strategies Development of a vision for small PV-applications, their technologies and markets
ALTENERGYMAG.COM TO SPONSOR A FREE VERTICAL FARMING WEB CONFERENCE - A REVOLUTIONARY WAY TO GROW FOOD IN CITY CENTERS?
Yet another Ontario city takes a significant step towards a future defined by sustainable energy and more green jobs. On January 27, Energy Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa, was approved by the city council to install solar energy arrays on the rooftops of buildings in the city with large roof surfaces.
DB-1541-X Series Conductive Stringer Attach Adhesives will be shown in Booth 48-18 at the 4th International Power Generation Expo. The series features optimized rheology and excellent damp heat resistance and conductivity stability.
Recent events in Middle East may help pave the way for the success of the electric car
Latest Offering Makes Solar Accessible to Larger Segment of State's Population
Technical Top Tip courtesy of Suntrace Solar Resource Assessment
The world's largest exhibition for the solar industry boasts another rise in exhibition space and exhibitor numbers.
Because of cheap, incomplete solar "packages" flooding the market by mass marketers of Chinese junk, we have been requested by our readers to provide a quality "everything in the box" kit, with detailed DIY instructions for installation and maintenance.
Technical Top Tip courtesy of Sun to Market - Many Indian project developers are very busy these days carrying out site assessments, solar resource analysis, negotiating with EPC/EPCM contractors and with financial institutes.
Booth space is available for the 1st SEMA Technical Conference and Exhibition, scheduled to take place May 24-26, 2011 at the Wyndham Hotel in San Jose, CA.
Schneider Electric solar inverters play an integral part in the Sunverge Solar Integration System at the 2500 R Street project in Sacramento, California.
Cooke said that it may take years to fully assess the damage at Japan's worst-hit reactors, much less to get them working again. And authorities may never definitively determine how much radiation was emitted, or how many got sick because of it.
640-acre Niobrara Energy Park proposal approved by Weld County Commissioners
"The solar energy industry is the FASTEST GROWING INDUSTRY IN AMERICA! We are growing faster than wind energy, faster than telecommunications, and, thank goodness, we are even growing faster than the mortgage foreclosure industry!"
Active Energy today launched a new website to help businesses slash their energy consumption and make massive savings on their bottom line.
PROINSO "has opened a new office in the city of Munich from which it seeks to further strengthen its presence in the German market, the largest in the solar photovoltaic industry.
Toronto, Ontario - April 5, 2011 - Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd (TSX V:"STG") ("Sustainable Energy" or the "Company") Canada's solar inverter company, announced today that it has completed a private placement of 16,192,858 Units for gross proceeds of $2,267,000 million ("$0.14 per Unit") by way of a non-brokered exempt private placement.
Utility Pulls Plug on $6 Million a Year Commitment
Europe's leading solar company Gehrlicher share their perspective Cost reduction in the PV industry has tended to focus on cell technology. But what of materials use, installation and maintenance expense? We look at some alternative ways to improve efficiency across the PV supply chain
Targray Technology International announces its upcoming participation at InterSolar Europe, the world's largest exhibition for the Solar industry, taking place in Munich, Germany, June 8th - 10th.
The Renewable Energy Markets Association (REMA) will hold an educational webinar free of charge on June 2, 2011 at 2PM ET, titled "National Clean Energy Standard: Voluntary Market Impact and Interaction". Free registration now open for the webinar at renewablemarketers.org/webinar.
Need for new service distribution center a sign of maturation of the U.S. wind power industry
Pfister Energy recently commissioned a customized photovoltaic system on the top level of the parking deck at One Bergen County Plaza in Hackensack, NJ. What was once underutilized space will now generate electricity for the parking deck and the adjacent Bergen County Administration building.
Northwire Underwater Cable bails out international underwater entertainment venue
PROINSO, the Spanish multinational company has achieved its first contract for India, consisting of the supply of a 2 MW solar project located in the state of Maharastra (west-central India).
New hand held PV electrical test instrumentation has been used for the first time as part of the installation of one of the UK's largest solar panel systems.
The organizations with the potential to realize the commercial potential of organic photovoltaic technology will present at 5th annual Organic Photovoltaics 2011 conference, scheduled for September 20-21, 2011 at the University of Pennsylvania: Houston Hall, Perelman Quadrangle in Philadelphia, PA.
Since December of 2008, GA Power has been testing various types of solar panels on their building to get a better understanding of solar technology and find out which type panels work best in the hot, humid, and often hazy Southeastern climate.
"The Scottish Are Coming": Gaia Wind Number One in American Small Turbine Survey. Glasgow based wind turbine company Gaia-Wind, has swept the board in the annual survey of US small wind turbine industry professionals. Less than a year since launching a US export drive, the Gaia-Wind 133-11kW has be
The eighth-annual American Renewable Energy Day (AREDAY) will be held August 18 to 21 at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colo. Promoting powerful cross-sector dialogue and collaborations, AREDAY's aim is to foster immediate action that addresses climate change through renewable energy deployment.
Expectations overcome, great opportunities arise
Checking the meter readings and saving energy isn't exactly the most exciting playtime for children but all that can change with the Energy Pet.
eIQ Energy, developer of DC-to-DC Parallel Solar technology for a range of solar installations, announced today that eIQ Energy board member Jerry Cutini has joined the company as president and chief executive officer to lead the organization into a new stage of growth.
SGS announced Christoph Thiel as the new Global Business Development Manager, Renewable Energies on August 1, 2011. Christoph will focus on global sales and business development activities at SGS Renewable Energy Services.
REHAU's RAUGEO™ ground loop heat exchange system was recently installed as part of the Virginia Tech LUMENHAUS exhibit on the grounds of the Ludwig Mies van der Rohe Farnsworth House in Plano, Ill.
Join the region's Cleantech leaders and Elected Officials as we present case studies, address challenges and look at solutions to create a stronger Cleantech Cluster,bringing manufacturing operations and jobs to the region.
Solar Power Technologies Inc., a leader in intelligent monitoring and optimization solutions for large scale solar arrays, introduces the next generation of monitoring and optimization solutions, the Clarity™ system
Schletter's FS System has qualified to be Classified with the ETL Listed Mark. Passing complete mounting system grounding requirements, the company will begin marking FS Systems with the Intertek ETL Listed CM Mark in the coming weeks.
Award-winning HNU ENERGY has installed a modern solar PV system at the Maui Food Bank. Thanks to HNU ENERGY, up to 100% of the energy consumed at the Maui Food Bank now comes from a clean, safe, state of the art, renewable energy system.
Alliance to provide residents and builders with affordable solar power options
Since October 2011, the Austrian customers of Donauer Solartechnik have had a direct partner on location: Andreas Wimplinger heads the new sales office in the Upper-Austrian district of Waldzell.
Gas prices have driven fuel bills up, not renewables · Wind costs make up less than 1% of average household fuel bills · Only two new nuclear plants at most likely to be operational by 2020 · KPMG report fails to consider the whole cost of new power plants
From December 7–9, 2011, for the first time, the international solar industry assembling at Beijing's China National Convention Center for Intersolar China, where the event makes its inauguration to the upcoming solar market in Eastern Asia.
- Finance Forum in San Francisco to kick-off year of events highlighting the dynamic growth of the geothermal market -
Company's breakthrough technology uses sunlight, water and carbon dioxide to produce, clean, renewable natural gas
B.C. Premier Christy Clark and India Minister of New & Renewable Energy preside over signing ceremony
The certificate from the independent Swiss testing institute proves that the aleo modules can withstand the effects of stable air for a period of at least 20 years - the ammonia vapours do not cause declines in performance.
The Biomass Thermal Energy Council (BTEC) announced its newest webinar, "Regional Focus on Biomass Energy: the Midwest," scheduled for November 21st at 2 PM ET, 1 PM CT. This is the final webinar in a three-part series examining biomass heating markets and policies in different regions of the U.S.
Seville, November 29th - The SENER engineering and technology group and its joint venture with Masdar, Torresol Energy, were recognized with awards at the fifth annual CSP Today International Concentrated Solar Thermal Power Summit, which was held on November 29 and 30 in Seville and brought together professionals from the solar power industry.
New Delhi, December 01, 2011: BloombergUTV, India's premier business channel, today announced hosting 'THE POWER SUMMIT 2011', a three-day summit addressing the theme "Future Power, Future Strategies – A New Paradigm" to be held at the Taj Mansingh in New Delhi on December 7th, 8th and 9th, 2011. Th
Solar power installers are rushing to get orders fulfilled and installations completed for homeowners before December 12
GHD, Inc., the U.S. leader in anaerobic digestion and designer of nearly half of all American dairy biogas systems, announced today that it will now export its technology to Asia, Europe and South America.
Energy efficiency measures are just as important as energy production. Georgia-based solar installers Solar Energy USA are helping homeowners and businesses save money on power bills through energy efficiency measures with their T5 Retrofit Adapters combined with solar panel technology.