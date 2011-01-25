A Long-Lasting LED to Replace A19 Incandescent Bulbs

Taipei, Taiwan - GlacialLight, a sub-division of the experienced technology manufacturer GlacialTech Inc., today launches all-new Lyra Series of LED products with the GL-A19 LED bulb. Designed as a direct replacement for traditional A19 incandescent bulbs, GlacialLight’s A19 LED fits into standard E26/E27/B22/GU10 sockets. With GlacialLight’s two-year warranty and a rated life-span of at least 30,000 hours, the GL-A19 LED bulb is designed to provide exceptional and long-lasting decorative, window, spot, cabinet, accent, and hallway lighting, in both commercial and private settings.



For indoor use, the GL-A19 LED bulb takes an AC 100-240V power source, uses less than nine watts of power and emits over four hundred lumens of “Warm White” or “Cool White” light. Properly surrounded by heatsink fins to cool down, this energy-efficient GL-A19 LED bulb by no means scalds its users even when in use. With significantly lower levels of heat-generation, as compared with incandescent bulbs, GlacialLight’s A19 LED bulb also benefits its users with power/ money savings due to lowering air-conditioning bills.



Thinking of the environment, GlacialLight designed the GL-A19 LED Lyra Series bulb to contain no hazardous chemicals, such as mercury, or emit no harmful UV or IR rays, making it more eco-friendly than traditional incandescent lighting fixtures. With a power conversion efficiency of greater than 83%, GlacialLight is extremely excited to give consumers the LED Lyra Series - an economically and environmentally-friendly line of lighting products.



Specifications

*Power Consumption: 9W

*Input Voltage: 100-240V±10﹪AC

*Luminous Flux: 640lm(CW)/500lm(WW)

*Luminous Efficacy: 71lm/W(CW)/56lm/W(WW)

*Operating Temp. Range: -20°C to +40°C

*CCT: 3000K(WW)/6000K(CW)

*CRI: >80(WW)/>70(CW)

*Beam Angle: 120º

*Warranty: 2 years



LED Lyra Series Features

*Direct replacement for any A19 incandescent bulb

*Low power consumption - energy-saving green product

*Power conversion efficiency > 83%

*Power factor > 0.8 at 120VAC / > 0.75 at 240VAC

*Long lifetime > 30,000 hrs

*Eco-friendly: RoHS Compliant

*No UV, no IR, & no mercury



Excellent LED lighting products you can trust

Design of LED lighting products is based on three core technologies including electrical design (LED drivers), mechanical design (cooling devices), and optical design (lamp holders), respectively performed by GlacialPower, GlacialTech, and GlacialLight in the GlacialTech family. With the three core technologies in hand, GlacialTech has integrated all the resources required for exceptional designs and manufactures excellent LED lighting products you can trust.



Advantages and benefits of LED lighting compared to traditional lighting

*Directional lighting: ideal for flashlights/torches and spotlights

*No warm-up time in cold environments: LEDs don’t require warm-up time like conventional CFLs

*No harmful radiation and no hazardous metals: LEDs don’t emit harmful radiation such as Ultraviolet or Infrared emitting halogen lamps and don’t contain hazardous metals such as mercury contained in mercury lamps

*Extremely long lifetimes free users from frequent bulb replacement

*Extremely small carbon footprints: an environmentally-friendly technology



About GlacialLight

GlacialTech Inc. is a diversified provider of cooling, power supply, and PC enclosure solutions for consumer and industrial applications. Having established strong relationships with LED semiconductor Co.’s, thermal, SMPS and mechanism technology leaders worldwide, GlacialTech leverages world-class engineering, efficient manufacturing and highest-quality materials to provide high brightness, low power LED lighting solutions for indoor, outdoor and other customized applications under the