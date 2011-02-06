Government Investment at Stratford Festival Supports Solar Energy Industry

Gary Schellenberger, MP for Perth-Wellington, recently announced that the world-renowned Stratford Shakespeare Festival will receive funding designed to help Ontario’s growing solar energy industry. Specifically, the Government of Canada funded $246,750 to the Stratford Shakespeare Festival via the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund within the Department of Canadian Heritage.



This federal government funding will go towards paying for both the cost and labour involved with building an innovative solar energy wall at the famous Avon Theatre in Stratford - another boon to Southern Ontario’s solar energy industry. In addition, the funding will also pay for the festival theatre’s new heating purchase and installation.



“We know that the installation of energy-efficient equipment will help ensure the company’s continued success and further promote its environmental leadership,” stated James Moore, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Official Languages.



Funding Increases Alternative Energy Jobs and Demand for Solar Courses



Besides the obvious direct benefits to the festival, this funding will also increase the number of alternative energy jobs in Ontario. Consequently, demand for green professionals who have successfully completed solar training courses in the province’s growing alternative energy job field will likely increase well. However, schools like Ontario Solar Academy are able to train and certify solar PV installers in as little as five days.



About the Stratford Shakespeare Festival



The Stratford Shakespeare Festival offers superior live play performances to both a national and international audience. Established in 1953, this world renowned festival has grown to become one of North America’s largest classical repertory theatre companies, prompting Moore to comment that his government was “proud to support a quality organization like the Stratford Shakespeare Festival.”



In response to this investment, Antoni Cimolino, General Director of the Stratford Shakespeare Festival stated:



“We appreciate that the Government of Canada has shown interest in these less glamorous aspects of arts support, recognizing that they will allow us to reduce our carbon footprint. We strive to be a leader in the cultural sector and hope that our efforts to green our facilities will inspire other cultural organizations to do the same.”



All in all, the future is looking great for alternative energy jobs and the solar energy industry in Ontario.