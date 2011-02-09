2nd Symposium Small PV-Applications Rural Electrification and Commercial Use

In the shadow of the exploding market for grid connected Photovoltaics, the market for ,Small PV Applications’, which delivers light to remote rural homes or electricity for remote infrastructure equipment in industrialised and in developing countries is growing. This is the most interesting part of the PV world.

We are preparing for you a symposium which shall be dedicated in particular to the questions of small ,off-grid’ electricity supply with PV.



The forthcoming symposium is the follower of a first meeting which was held in May 2009 at the same place and under the same title. The success of this first symposium was encouraging enough to continue this series of symposia.



Topics

• Rural Electrification: Solar Home Systems

• Rural Electrification: Power for Infrastructure

• Industrial Applications (e.g. Telecommunication)

• Integrated Systems and Products, (e.g. Picosystems and Street Lights)



with the following aspects



• Components

• Systems

• Field Experience

• Capacity building, Maintenance, Ownership

• Market Development, Financing, Distribution Channels



We hope, that you will be open to discuss all aspects of these small PV applications, from the components, including the batteries or other alternatives for energy storage, to the systems, from market development and distribution channels to the avenues of financing.



Deutschland, Ulm, University of Applied Sciences Ulm



You will meet:

A colourful and fascinating group of people from all continents who are interested in the topic as:

manufacturers, suppliers and installers of small pv systems for remote industrial use

manufacturers, suppliers and installers of small pv systems for rural electrification

energy consultants, politicians and rural electrification programme planners

financiers from banks and foundations

scientists, engineers and students