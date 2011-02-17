Engineered Conductive Materials to Exhibit DB-1541-X Series Adhesives at PV EXPO 2011

DELAWARE, OH ― February 2011 ― Engineered Conductive Materials, LLC, a leading global supplier of conductive interconnect materials for photovoltaic applications, will showcase DB-1541-X Series Conductive Stringer Attach Adhesives in Booth 48-18 at the upcoming 4th International Power Generation Expo, scheduled to take place March 2-4, 2011 at the Tokyo Big Sight in Japan.



The DB-1541-X Series of Conductive Stringer Attach Adhesives features optimized rheology for dispensing, and excellent damp heat resistance and conductivity stability on tin, tin-silver and silver-plated ribbons. The material features a rubber-like flexibility that is ideal for flexible photovoltaic applications with high peel strength to withstand stresses induced in the reel-to-reel manufacturing process.



Company representatives will be available at the show to discuss Engineered Conductive Materials’ full line of conductive stringer attach adhesives, conductive adhesives for back contact crystalline silicon, thin-film and via fill applications, as well as conductive grid inks for photovoltaic applications.



ECM is represented in Japan by Nagase Co., LTD. Visit ECM at the Nagase Corporation booth #48-18 at the 4th International Power Generation Expo to view Engineered Conductive Materials’ dispensing video and learn how the company can define, develop and create an engineered material solution that is right for your company.



###



About Engineered Conductive Materials, LLC

Engineered Conductive Materials, LLC (ECM) is a wholly-owned company of Engineered Materials Systems, Inc. (EMS). ECM’s technology focus is electronic circuit fabrication that compliments EMS’s circuit assembly product line. The company creates continual improvements that will guide its customers into the future. For more information, visit www.conductives.com.