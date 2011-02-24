Schneider Electric presents solar solutions at the Renewable Energy World Conference & Expo

Schneider Electric Renewable Energies Business is showcasing solar solutions at the Renewable Energy World Conference & Expo North America from March 8-10 in Tampa, Florida at Booth 901.



Schneider Electric Renewable Energies Business is a world leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of advanced power electronic products and systems for the renewable markets. Integrated solutions provide a complete package, with electrical distribution, automation, security, monitoring and control that can be customized to meet customer requirements.



Schneider Electric experts will be on hand to discuss integrated solar solutions for residential and small commercial applications as well as power plants and large buildings.



SOLUTIONS FOR RESIDENTIAL AND SMALL COMMERCIAL



NEW: Schneider Electric™ Conext™ Grid Tie Inverters 2.8, 3.3, 3.8, 5.0 kW



The new Schneider Electric Conext Grid Tie Inverter has been designed to offer improved reliability and a low installed cost through ease of installation and integrated features. The Conext inverter is a proven, high-frequency design in a compact enclosure and may be installed as a single inverter, for a single photovoltaic (PV) array, or in a multiple-inverter configuration for large PV systems.



Schneider Electric Xantrex™ GT30 Grid Tie Solar Inverter



The Schneider Electric Xantrex GT30 Grid Tie Solar Inverter is a three phase power inverter that delivers 120/208 Vac out of the box and can be used as a building block for larger systems. Weighing in at only 165 lbs (75 kg), it is a 30 kW high-performance inverter that makes utility-interactive installations easier and more cost effective. It features a transformerless design, superior PV energy harvest, easy installation, and an ultra-lightweight package. The wall-mounted Xantrex GT30 is housed in a corrosion resistant, outdoor rated cabinet, comes with AC and DC switchgear to reduce installation expense and can easily be paralleled for larger PV power plants.



Schneider Electric Xantrex XW Inverter/Charger



The Schneider Electric Xantrex XW Inverter/Charger provides true sine-wave output and high surge capacity. The innovative Full Digital Control regulates voltage to help prevent a drop during a power surge. Full 200% rated output power is delivered to the load. Single-phase (230 Vac / 50 Hz or 120/240Vac / 60 Hz) and three-phase (230/400 Vac / 50Hz, or 120/208 Vac / 60Hz) configurations are possible. The XW is the foundation for battery- based residential applications up to 24 kW and commercial applications up to 36 kW in a three-phase configuration.



NEW: Schneider Electric Xantrex XW MPPT 80 600 Solar Charge Controller



The XW MPPT 80 is an innovative solar charge controller that accepts array voltages up to 600V; significantly reducing system wiring gauges and conduit costs. The Xantrex XW MPPT 80 600 is a PV charge controller that tracks the maximum power point of a PV array to deliver the maximum available current for charging batteries. When charging, the XW MPPT 80 600 regulates the battery voltage and output current based on the amount of energy available from the PV array and present state-of-charge of the battery.



SOLUTIONS FOR POWER PLANTS AND LARGE BUILDINGS



Schneider Electric Xantrex GT500-MVX Grid Tie Solar Inverter



The Xantrex GT500-MVX is a grid tie solar inverter designed to interface directly with a medium voltage transformer for utility scale solar applications. The inverter has an ultra-efficient design with a CEC efficiency of 97%. It can be installed indoors or outdoors and comes with space heaters for cold weather applications. Schneider Electric can provide the GT500-MVX as part of a complete solution in a PV BOX including DC combiners with string monitoring, MV transformer and all associated peripheral equipment.



About Schneider Electric



As a global specialist in energy management with operations in more than 100 countries, Schneider Electric offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments, including leadership positions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centres/networks, as well as a broad presence in residential applications. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient, the company’s

100,000 plus employees achieved sales of 15.8 billion euros in 2009, through an active commitment to help individuals and organizations “Make the most of their energy”.

www.schneider-electric.com



Schneider Electric, the Schneider Electric logo, Xantrex and Conext are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Schneider Electric group of companies.