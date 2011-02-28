ArcelorMittal and Group OPDE establish a collaboration agreement in the photovoltaic solar energy

ArcelorMittal Construcción España, branch of the biggest iron and steel company worldwide, and the Spanish solar photovoltaic multinational, Group OPDE, have signed a commercial agreement to develop the photovoltaic roof-top market in industrial buildings and car parks. The use of the roofs and canopies to generate electrical power is a growing market and is an architectural solution for energy self-sufficiency and combating climate change



ArcelorMittal Construcción España already has three different solutions for roof-top photovoltaic installations in industrial buildings, canopies and fixed structures (Kalipso SP, Kalipso light, Eklips SP y Kassiope). Basically it consists of roof top and canopy photovoltaic systems to generate energy. With this agreement PROINSO, who form part of the Grupo OPDE, supplements its catalogue of solutions for this photovoltaic sector and provides its Network of 1,272 qualified installers in 48 countries.



The agreement established that for those photovoltaic projects which have sprung up on the international panorama and which are the result of the commercial arrangements by ArcelorMittal Construcción España, the metal and steel company will bank on OPDE as the first option when the Project is a turnkey one. Similarly ArcelorMittal Construcción España will offer its customers with new industrial buildings, the option that OPDE can rent their photovoltaic roof-top to develop, promote, construct and finance photovoltaic projects.



The third line of the agreement includes the collaboration with the Network of Qualified installers of PROINSO in solar energy projects to be developed commercially in Spain by ArcelorMittal Construcción España and which are not turnkey (EPC).



Both companies have made a very positive valuation of the agreement reached. Those in charge of ArcelorMittal emphasize the strategic interest of the agreement to reinforce and grow their area of business in the solar photovoltaic sector.



On the other hand, Grupo OPDE emphasize that having the greatest iron and steel company world-wide as a “strategic ally” will contribute to reinforcing the position of leadership of the multinational (OPDE, MECASOLAR and PROINSO); as well as to reinforce PROINSO´s product catalogue and the promotion and construction of roof photovoltaics by OPDE.