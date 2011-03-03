SunWize Partners with SunRun for Simpler Home Solar Power in California

Kingston, NY - March 2, 2011 -SunWize Systems, the premier solar installation group of SunWize Technologies, Inc., today announced it has partnered with SunRun, the nation’s leading home solar service company. This partnership allows SunWize to offer California homeowners more affordable solar power options, often for less than they pay their utility.

SunWize and SunRun will offer solar electricity service agreements to residential customers. With SunRun’s unique solar power service, homeowners can qualify for no money upfront or pay a small one-time system installation fee and then low monthly bills for solar energy. The one-time system installation fee is a fraction of the normal $30,000 to $50,000 cost of buying a system. SunRun’s agreements also include monitoring, repairs, insurance and a performance guarantee for no additional cost, offering homeowners simplicity and peace of mind when switching to solar power.

“The ability for homeowners to finance solar electric systems has been a barrier to growth for the residential market,” said David Kaltsas, Systems Group president at SunWize. “However, demand for solar energy continues to grow and with this SunRun partnership, we will certainly be able to provide clean and renewable solar power to a broader range of customers.”

“We look forward to working with SunWize to bring affordable solar to more homeowners and provide them with dedicated service,” said Lynn Jurich, president and co-founder of SunRun. “Solar power service will change the way millions of Americans power their homes, and high-quality organizations like SunWize are essential to achieving that goal.”



About SunWize Technologies, Inc.

SunWize Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A), Inc., offers superior solar energy solutions to homes and businesses in the U.S. and abroad. The SunWize advantage is complete commitment to the customer’s satisfaction. Founded in 1992, SunWize is a pioneering solar distributor delivering top-tier products to the North American marketplace. The company manufactures a full line of best-in-class engineered solutions. In addition, SunWize continues to build on its reputation for high-quality residential, commercial, public sector, and industrial installations. The company operates manufacturing and distribution facilities on the east and west coasts and sales offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, call Matt Ziskin 408-510-5178 (or visit www.sunwize.com).