Off Grid Solar Packages

Because of cheap, incomplete solar “packages” flooding the market by mass marketers of Chinese junk, we have been requested by our readers to provide a quality “everything in the box” kit, with detailed DIY instructions for installation and maintenance. We have provided these proven kits to the Caribbean, off grid hunting camps, and less developed countries where electricity, water, and other services are intermittent or non existent. Some of these systems run unattended for 6 or more months of the year, and have been in place for 5 or more years without disruption. All kits come with our complete electronic library of solar, wind, and rainwater harvesting ebooks.



We list the raw wattage of the system, and the expected daily kWh production for 2 extremes, low end (NY - 2 full sun hours daily in winter) and high end of solar availability (Anguilla - 6 full sun hours daily in winter). Most folks will fall somewhere in between.