ALTERNATIVE ENERGY SEMINARS FOR CONSUMERS & PROS

Whether you can afford alternative energy in this economy or whether a wind turbine will work in your situation are just two of the many topics to be covered by experts in solar and wind energy at the upcoming Solar and Wind Expo at the State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Md., running May 13-15, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.



“The Solar and Wind Expo is bringing the public the latest news and information regarding green energy,” said Solar and Wind Expo Executive Director George Lopez. “There will be something for everybody. Your questions will be answered and you’ll learn about affordable new technologies on the market now.”



Additional renewable energy and related topics seminars for consumers:

• The Consumer’s Checklist for Saving Energy and Sustaining our Environment

• Financing Programs Available Right Now

• Electric Vehicles are Here: Learn All About Them

• Benefits of Switching to Renewable Energy

• Solar, Wind and Geothermal Power and Why Now is the Time

• Community-Initiated Solar PV Systems Using a Power Purchase Agreement

• Green Building Design

• Design, Procure, and Construct an Innovative Renewable Energy System



Chelsea Sexton, the electric vehicle’s top advocate and star of the popular “Who Killed the Electric Car” documentary film, will present the keynote address. She will update Expo attendees on the future of electric vehicles. Sexton is a veteran clean transportation and energy advocate. She has served as Director of the Automotive X PRIZE, Senior Advisor to VantagePoint Venture Partners’ Cleantech practice, and co-founder of Plug In America, the largest consumer-oriented electric drive advocacy group. She founded the Lightning Rod Foundation, an advisory and educational organization. Sexton is a Consulting Producer on Chris Paine’s next film, “Revenge of the Electric Car.”



Topics covered in the professional seminars:

• Engage and Educate Employees

• Green Building Design

• Overview of Passive House Energy Performance Standard & Methodology

• Electrifying Your Fleet Charging Stations

• Turbine Basics & Installation Techniques

• Start-Up Workshop: Where to Find Technical Skills & Funding Sources

• Geothermal Basics & Installation Techniques

• The Latest Info. & Incentives That Increase Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy Production



The Solar and Wind Expo received accolades from Expo attendees and exhibitors in May 2010 when it brought top-quality clean energy advocates to consumers in the east coast region. This year’s Expo promises to do so again and to reach out to professionals in the field as well.