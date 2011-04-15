New Website Set To Transform Business Energy Consumption And Reduce Spending

Energy saving specialists Active Energy today launched a new website to help businesses slash their energy consumption and make massive savings on their bottom line.



The site - <a href=http://www.active-energy.com/>www.active-energy.com - allows businesses to easily and effectively plan a successful <a href=http://www.active-energy.com/voltage-optimisation.html>voltage optimisation strategy - the way they use electricity - which reduces consumption and delivers immediate cost savings of up to 20%.



Philip Palmer, Managing Director of Active Energy, said: “Saving energy is one of the easiest ways to increase profits. A 20% cut in energy consumption represents the same bottom line benefits as a 5% increase in sales, according to the Carbon Trust.



“Our new website allows companies to reduce their electricity bill in one single step. There are many energy saving projects that businesses can introduce, but how many can realistically predict a true return on investment with immediate positive effects to the bottom line and carbon emissions?” He added.



Mr Palmer said Active Energy’s new website - <a href=http://www.active-energy.com/>www.active-energy.com - was designed with operations and facilities managers in mind. It offers:



• <a href=http://www.active-energy.com/free-site-survey.html>Free Site Survey - Active Energy’s technical experts will visit your premises free of charge and without obligation to evaluate your requirements, assess your power usage and provide a bespoke voltage optimisation assessment and plan of implementation.



• <a href=http://www.active-energy.com/free-resource-centre.php>Free Resource Centre - practical step by step guides and factsheets to help facilities managers formulate an effective energy efficiency programme.



Active Energy Marketing Manager Joanne Herman said: “2011 is the ideal time for facility managers to capitalise on the benefits of voltage optimisation and actively demonstrate to senior management its value as an integral part of an effective energy efficiency programme.



“We are delighted to be launching our new website, which guides facilities managers through the necessary steps to implement an efficient voltage optimisation strategy, saving their organisation money and reducing carbon emissions from the outset. ”



For more information on how to slash your company’s energy consumption, reduce your carbon footprint and save money, please visit <a href=http://www.active-energy.com/>www.active-energy.com or call 0207 491 9533 .



Media Contact Information



Name: Joanne Herman

Website: http://www.active-energy.com

Email: Joanne.herman@active-energy.com

Phone:7733228234

Address: Active Energy Ltd

75 Brook Street

London

W1K 4AD

Country: United Kingdom