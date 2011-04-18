PROINSO opens office in Germany to reinforce their presence in the German market

PROINSO already boast some 141 Qualified Installers in Germany, from more than 1,400 who form part of the network. The German market accounted last year for 15.67% of total sales by PROINSO, from a figure of more than 318 MW from Inverters and 138 MWs from modules distributed in 2010. In 2010 the company supplied in Germany modules, inverters, trackers and fixed structures totalling a turnover of 52 million euros.



PROINSO hopes to reach in 2011 a supplied figure of 1,000 MW. The company point towards these forecasts as the orders on their books predict that this figure will be added to the 812 MW which have already been supplied since 2005.



The company stressed that “with our new office in Germany and, taking into account the progression of sales we have had in the country, we intend to strengthen our presence in this market in addition to strengthening the network of qualified installers in Germany”.



For the fourth consecutive year, PROINSO will attend the INTERSOLAR trade fair to be held in Munich from June 8-10 (C4 Hall - Stand 210), in addition to 20 other international fairs.



Global Distribution Leader



In addition to the new opening in Germany, PROINSO has offices in Spain, Greece, Italy, United States, Britain, Canada, China and Czech Republic.