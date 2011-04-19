20 TRAINING SESSIONS ACROSS AFRICA

HARARE - Dozens of solar professionals gathered in Harare to meet renewable energy product manufacturers from North America this month, celebrating the 20th such training session organized by African Energy, an American solar equipment distributor.



The two-day seminar at a lodge in the leafy outskirts of Harare featured trainers from Deka Battery, Schneider Electric, Magnum Energy and Morningstar Corporation, focusing on best practices and the latest products in the solar and power backup industries. Most of the participants represented small and medium sized companies who provide energy solutions for remote installations, lighting and water pumping or to back up unstable grid electricity.



“We had participants from five countries in southern Africa sharing experiences with each other and with the product manufacturers - this will certainly improve the quality and quantity of solar installations in the region. It is a great thing for the industry,” said Jangez Gangat, managing director of SAMANSCO, based in Harare.



The training session marks twenty separate sessions conducted by African Energy since 2003, with over 700 African entrepreneurs and staff trained on renewable energy products.



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African Energy, founded in 2002, distributes solar equipment on a wholesale basis to approximately 500 African companies in over 35 countries. The company provides training for the industry as well as products and solutions to installers.