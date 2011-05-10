World's largest annual wind energy event, WINDPOWER 2011

Washington, D.C., May 3, 2011 - Nearly 20,000 wind industry leaders, government officials and business executives are expected to converge on Anaheim, Calif., May 22-25 for the world’s largest annual wind power trade show, WINDPOWER 2011 Conference & Exhibition. Hosted by the American Wind Energy Association at the Anaheim Convention Center this year, the conference returns to the state where it all began, and for good reason: California, which set the modern wind energy industry in motion back in the 1980s, is once again taking a leadership role, recently setting the strongest renewable target in the U.S. - 33 percent renewables by 2020 - and thereby demanding more clean, affordable, and homegrown energy.



The WINDPOWER 2011 program boasts influential leaders and visionaries such as CNN Founder Ted Turner, Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), and Kansas Governor Sam Brownback (R).



Event highlights include Jay Leno as the Conference Dinner entertainment, a Golf Open and Scholarship 5K Race to benefit the AWEA Educational Scholarship Fund, and a Careers in Wind Summit on Sunday, May 22, which includes educational seminars and the “Careers in Wind” Job Fair & Exhibition. The general public can get insider access to the exhibit floor for $5 from 3:30 to 6:30 pm on Sunday.



The vast show floor will feature approximately 1,200 exhibiting companies, including wind power plant developers, turbine manufacturers and the full range of supply chain manufacturers and service providers, such as GE Energy, NRG Systems, Siemens and Shermco Industries.



“We’re excited to bring the world’s biggest wind energy trade show to California because this is a state that understands how sound policies create the local jobs and manufacturing base that go with renewable energy,” said Denise Bode, CEO of AWEA. “California is a shining example of how to lay a strong foundation for a robust wind energy market, and WINDPOWER is a shining example of the size and scope of our great industry.”



Wind power has installed 35% of America’s new electric generating capacity since 2007. The WINDPOWER Conference and Exhibition combines education, exhibition, and networking to capture the energy of the rapidly expanding wind market and create a venue for doing business and taking bold, forward-looking action. Bringing together thought leaders, industry experts, and investors, WINDPOWER is like no other wind industry trade show in the world.



WINDPOWER 2011 partner organizations include the California Wind Energy Association, the Center for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Technologies (CEERT), Great Lakes Wind Network, and others. The conference will feature such top-tier speakers as AES North America President Ned Hall, Exelon Power President Sonny Garg, Edison Mission Group President Pedro Pizarro, and E.ON Climate & Renewable North America CEO Steve Trenholm.



The United States is a world leader in wind energy with 41,400 megawatts of installed capacity-enough clean energy to supply electricity to over 10 million American homes. America’s wind power industry continues to grow. In 2010 alone, U.S. wind energy grew by 15%, and generating capacity under construction at the start of the second quarter of 2011 was twice what it was then in 2009 and 2010.



Attendees can register online here Complimentary press registrations are available to those that meet AWEA’s media accreditation guidelines. Media credentials are available online here.





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AWEA is the national trade association of America’s wind industry, with more than 2,500 member companies, including global leaders in wind power and energy development, wind turbine manufacturing, component and service suppliers, and the world’s largest wind power trade show. AWEA is the voice of wind energy in the U.S., promoting renewable energy to power a cleaner, stronger America. Look up information on wind energy at the AWEA Web site. Find insight on industry issues at AWEA’s blog Into the Wind. Join AWEA on Facebook. Follow AWEA on Twitter.