Targray Showcases Solar Product Portfolio at InterSolar Europe

Montreal, Quebec, Canada, May 16, 2011-Targray Technology International announces its upcoming participation at InterSolar Europe, the world’s largest exhibition for the Solar industry, taking place in Munich, Germany, June 8th - 10th. The Company will exhibit its highly differentiated and critical suite of solar manufacturing materials-which includes Solar Silicon, Silver Paste, Aluminum Paste, Encapsulant, Targets, and other thin film and module materials. This comprehensive line of products enable solar cell, module and thin film manufacturers to produce the most durable and highest efficiency photovoltaic products while significantly lowering their manufacturing costs. The Targray exhibit will be in Hall A5, Booth #380 at the New Munich Trade Fair Centre.



“Whether you’re producing crystalline solar cells, solar modules or thin film modules, materials are critical to helping achieve grid parity and making solar energy a competitive alternative to traditional energy sources,” states Dan Murray, Vice-President of Targray Technology International. “We work with each customer to help them get the most out of the solar materials they use, and are eager to once again demonstrate these capabilities and our comprehensive product line at the upcoming InterSolar exhibition. This is a key venue for meeting new customers and strengthening our supplier partnerships.”



Leveraging 20 years of technological competence, Targray is the channel to market for several global multinational corporations. Through a team approach with its global partners, Targray works with customers in over fifty countries around the world to increase solar cell and module efficiency with a full suite of high-quality solar silicon products, as well as solar cell and module materials to meet any manufacturer’s unique supply chain.



In addition, Targray’s global team of PV silicon experts offer customers unparalleled technical knowledge, as well as in-depth silicon market expertise to get the most competitive rates on all silicon products and scrap silicon. For more information on Targray’s line of solar materials, visit the Company’s Solar web site at http://www.targray.com/solar/



About Targray Technology International, Inc.



Founded in 1989, Targray Technology is a leading worldwide supplier of solar silicon and advanced materials and consumables to the Solar Industry. Targray offers a full-line of Photovoltaic materials and focused solutions which enable solar cell and module manufacturers to maximize their cell and module quality and reliability, while significantly lowering their manufacturing cost per watt. The Company works with several global partners to bring to market materials including Polysilicon, Solar Wafers and Cells, Broken Solar Cells, Silver Paste, Sputtering Targets, Silicone Sealants, Adhesives and Potting Agents, Tabbing Ribbon, Encapsulant, Aluminum paste, Junction boxes and more. Targray is a global company with operations and customers in over 50 countries throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information about Targray, contact the company at 18105 Trans-Canada, Kirkland, Qc, Canada, H9J 3Z4, tel: (514) 695-8095, fax: (514) 695-0593, email: info@targray.com, or visit the company website at www.targray.com.



Targray Media Contact:



Derbhla Dunne

Marketing Communications Manager

t. +1-514-695-8095

f. +1-514-695-0593

marketing@targray.com