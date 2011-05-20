REMA Webinar to Explore Potential Clean Energy Standard, Voluntary Market Interaction

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2011 - The Renewable Energy Markets Association (REMA) today announced open registration for its free webinar, “National Clean Energy Standard: Voluntary Market Impact and Interaction,” on June 2 at 2 PM ET. The educational event will feature three perspectives on the current voluntary renewable energy markets, federal clean energy policy, and potential interplay between the two. To register, visit renewablemarketers.org/webinar.



“We know that in 2009, U.S. consumers voluntarily purchased over 30 million megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy,” said Kyle Gibeault, REMA General Manager. “As momentum builds towards a national Clean Energy Standard (CES), consumers will want to preserve their ability to make a meaningful impact through voluntary purchases of renewable energy, and this webinar will explore how federal policy can accomplish that.”



The panelists for the June 2 event come from three diverse energy, policy, and environmental backgrounds: Mr. Jay Carlis, REMA President and Vice President, Retail Division for Community Energy, Inc, Ms. Sarah Litke, Manager of Government Relations, ML Strategies, and Mr. Ed Holt, President, Ed Holt & Associates. Joseph Seymour, REMA Program Coordinator for Policy and Governmental Affairs, will moderate the event.



“Through this event, renewable energy consumers, project developers, marketers, and policy makers can expect to learn what a CES may mean for voluntary purchases,” stated Gibeault. “We’ll explore questions many are asking, such as how voluntary purchases could count in a national standard, and what the outlook is for federal energy policy in 2011.”



During his 2011 State of the Union address, President Obama endorsed the concept of a national CES to increase US energy production to 80% from clean energy sources by 2035. In mid-April, the US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee solicited public input on its Clean Energy Standard White Paper.



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About the Renewable Energy Markets Association (REMA): The Renewable Energy Markets Association (REMA) is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to maintaining and growing strong markets for renewable energy in the United States. REMA engages in education and advocacy efforts on behalf of an industry coalition of renewable energy marketers, utilities, equipment manufacturers, and others supportive of renewable energy markets. http://www.renewablemarketers.org