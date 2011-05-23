ALL-ENERGY 2011 BREAKS EVERY RECORD

All-Energy 2011, the UK’s largest renewable energy exhibition and conference, held last week in Aberdeen broke records on attendance, number of exhibitors and the amount of space they filled, and the number of speakers in the conference.

“Provisional indications are that more than 8,000 from over 50 countries attended,” explains Event Director, Jamie Thompson of Media Generation Events Ltd, organisers of the show, in partnership with QMDI. “This is an appreciable increase on our figure of 7,000 last year.



“What is even more important than the increase in numbers is the very positive feedback we have received from exhibitors, speakers and visitors - they have repeatedly told us about the high quality of the people they have met at All-Energy, of the very firm business leads they have established, and the value of being at such a busy event - we are delighted with the number of requests from current, and new, exhibitors for space next year.



“Those statistics, and comments, coupled with the dramatic increase in the number of exhibitors this year - over 580 from 20 countries, compared with 450 from 16 countries last year¬ - and, at 6,600m2 net, 25% larger, undoubtedly makes the exhibition the most successful in its history.”



The 280+-speaker conference, featuring nearly 50 sessions, got off to a flying start with an upbeat video from Alex Salmond MSP, the First Minister of Scotland, who was unable to be at the show in person as 18 May was the day on which he had to be at the Scottish Parliament for his re-election as First Minister, with his swearing in taking place the following day.



In his message played to a packed hall, he explained that the new Scottish Government’s 2020 renewable electricity target has been raised to 100 per cent, and pledged to move “still faster and further” to secure Scotland’s place as the green energy powerhouse of Europe. Mr Salmond also launched an online portal showcasing Scotland’s burgeoning offshore wind sector and announced the signing of a new strategic agreement between the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) in Orkney and the Fundy Ocean Research Center for Energy (FORCE) in Nova Scotia, Canada, to collaborate on the development and deployment of power generation from the sea.



All-Energy conference presentations are now on the show’s website at www.all-energy.co.uk - in the ‘conference’ session.



All-Energy was first held in Aberdeen in 2001, and since then every show has been larger than its predecessor in terms of attendance, number of exhibitors and space taken. The exhibition, conference Civic Reception hosted by Aberdeen City Council, and the Giant Networking Evening are all free of charge to those with a business/ professional interest in renewable energy.



Jamie Thompson adds: “I think it was evident to those who enjoyed Wednesday evening’s Civic Reception and the Giant Networking Evening that the mood amongst All-Energy participants is very much that business should be profitable but it should also be fun! In 2010 we received a ‘bring back the dodgems’ petition; we rose to the occasion and incorporated them into the Giant Networking Evening - they are fantastic stress-busters and ice-breakers!”



All-Energy is held in association with RenewableUK, Scottish Renewables, the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) and UK Trade & Industry (UKTI) with the Society for Underwater Technology as its learned society patron. The show is endorsed by over 30 government departments, trade associations, membership bodies and RDAs. This year’s show was sponsored by Fife and Ernst & Young.



All-Energy 2012, the twelfth in the annual series, will be held at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre Wednesday 23-Thursday 24 May 2012. Further information on booking space will be available shortly at www.all-energy.co.uk; and from info@all-energy.co.uk



ENDS



Note to Editors:

• Alex Salmond’s video message is at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3U3QfohE0_I&feature=youtu.be

• Conference presentations are currently being put online - a click on the session heading at http://www.all-energy.co.uk/Conference.html opens up the session, and presentations can (if permission granted for them to appear online) can then be seen. So far most of Wednesday’s presentations are online, Thursday’s will go up during the course of today (23 May)



Further press information/photographs available from:

Judith Patten

Tel: +44 (0)20 8241 1912

Email: judithpatten@jppr.uk.com