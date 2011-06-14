The organizations with the potential to realize the commercial potential of organic photovoltaic technology will present at 5th annual Organic Photovoltaics 2011 conference, scheduled for September 20-21, 2011 at the University of Pennsylvania: Houston Hall, Perelman Quadrangle in Philadelphia, PA, US. Plextronics, Dyesol, Konarka, NREL and many others will gather at this year’s conference to lead a candid and comprehensive discussion of the opportunities and challenges affecting the OPV industry.



“According to Lux Research, who will be at Organic Photovoltaics 2011, the market for this technology is anticipated to reach $159 million by 2020; OPV technologies, including bulk hetrojunction, dye sensitized and hybrid cells, are positioned to flourish in niche markets where attributes like cost, portability, transparency and flexibility are important,” said Christopher Smith, senior conference producer at IntertechPira. “Organic Photovoltaics 2011 will be an excellent networking opportunity for academics, scientists, investors and businesspeople to discuss the advances in materials and technologies and the mechanics of how to bring products to market. Anyone involved in this industry needs to attend!”



This year’s conference will be chaired by Dr. Matthew Lloyd, Scientist, NREL and Eitan Zeira, Vice President of Printed Photovoltaics, Konarka. Also represented on this year’s agenda are organizations like Agfa Materials, Argonne National Laboratory, Coatema Coating Machinery GMBH, Dyesol, Heraeus Materials Technology, Holst Centre/TNO, IMEC, Nano-C Inc., Nano Terra Inc., and the University of Delaware.



Organic Photovoltaics 2011 will bring together industry experts, researchers and investors to address the opportunities and most critical challenges for the commercialization of OPV technologies. The conference will feature approximately 18 expert presentations assessing OPV market trends, technical development and application related advances through presentations, question-and-answer sessions and panel discussions. Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are available.



For more information on Organic Photovoltaics 2011, visit http://www.opvconference.com or visit the conference LinkedIn page or follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/IPSolar.



About IntertechPira

IntertechPira provides events, market research, publications, strategic and technical consulting to niche, emerging and high growth industries. Market coverage includes lighting and displays, alternative energy, home and personal care, industrial biotechnology, performance materials and chemicals. IntertechPira is a division of Pira International. For more information about IntertechPira, please visit www.intertechpira.com.



Contact:

Danielle Marks

+1 207 781 9637

Danielle.marks@pira-international.com