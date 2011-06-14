The meeco Group's Intersolar Europe 2011 review

Last week, from Wednesday 8th through to Friday 10th, the largest event of the solar industry took place in Munich. The latest figures mention a surprising attendance of nearly 80,000 people over the three-day period, which positions Intersolar Europe as the mostly visited event in the industry. Over a couple of thousand exhibitors from all over the world participated in the event, The meeco Group in association with GILDEMEISTER energy solutions, was also present.



All of the meeco Group’s offices were represented, with members from India to Latin America, North America and Europe. Slightly under 1,600 visitors officially visited the booth, which proved to be once again one of the main points of interest of the exhibition, with over 700 square meters of surface. “Unlike any other solar energy trade show in the world, Intersolar allows us to meet clients that have their minds set to work with companies in renewable energy projects” says Dieter Trutschler, Director Marketing & Sales of The meeco Group, “more and more investors, banking institutions and other private funding corporations know Intersolar is a safe move for them because they will find partners like meeco with strong project experience and the latest renewable energy technology, mature enough to be considered for their portfolio” insists Mr. Trutschler.



The cellcube Vanadium Redox storage solution and the brand new WindCarrier were the highlights at the Gildemeister energy solutions booth at Intersolar. Such a diversified setup, as far as energy sources are concerned showed visitors that GILDEMEISTER energy solutions and The meeco Group are both ready to tackle today’s energy production, storage and mobility changes. Another turning point in the product and services offer presented by The meeco Group was the importance of a growing segment on the global market, the Telecom industry. “As wireless service providers strive to serve the next billion subscribers, they face the challenge of serving more remote regions of the world at a competitive price. For remote regions without access to the electricity grid, this is an enormous problem and we have the most reliable solution for it” explains Scott Osborne, in charge of Telecom Business Development for The meeco Group.



Next year, Intersolar Europe promises to be greater and better but until then a lot has to be done to satisfy evolving renewable energy needs at a global scale. The meeco Group has the capacity and competencies to develop and deploy projects in this area at any given location.