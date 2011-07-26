eIQ Energy Appoints Industry Veteran Jerry Cutini as CEO

eIQ Energy, developer of DC-to-DC Parallel Solar technology for a range of solar installations, announced today that eIQ Energy board member Jerry Cutini has joined the company as president and chief executive officer to lead the organization into a new stage of growth.



A veteran technology company executive and longtime board member for public and private companies, Cutini has led numerous global organizations through rapid growth periods. He brings strong expertise in sales, marketing, company operations and M&A, and has raised more than $250 million from public and private investors, while playing a key role in two successful initial public offerings.



“I’m very excited to be able to lead eIQ Energy’s management team into this exciting new growth phase,” said Cutini. “The team has done an excellent job of getting the product through development and ready for megawatt-scale deployment. I look forward to becoming part of the team and helping to drive the company through the upcoming growth stages we are entering as a result of their early efforts.”



From 2003 to 2009 Cutini served as chairman, CEO and president of Aviza Technology, Inc., leading the Scotts Valley, Calif.-based semiconductor equipment company through a divestiture from its parent company ASML Holding NV and growing it to nearly $250 million in annual revenues. Previously, as executive vice president and co-founder of San Jose-based OnTrak Systems, Inc., he was instrumental in growing that company’s annual sales from $1 million to $125 million, while also raising $85 million from private investors and public offerings.



Former eIQ Energy CEO Oliver Janssen will remain with the company as chief business development officer, where he will work closely with Cutini to further develop the company’s market, customers and strategic partners.



Janssen commented, “It has been truly gratifying to be able to be part of this company’s evolution since 2008, when it was still in stealth mode, to the point during the past year when we began to secure major customer and partner commitments. I’m looking forward to working with Jerry to continue building upon the company’s recent momentum.”



“Jerry’s expertise and experience will serve eIQ Energy well as it begins to capitalize on the significant groundwork that has already been laid,” said eIQ Energy board member Peter Grubstein, founder and managing member of NGEN Partners.



“As a private investor who has backed numerous emerging firms across multiple industries, Jerry brings a unique investor’s perspective to his new role,” said Luis Llovera, an eIQ Energy board member and managing director of Robert Bosch LLC.