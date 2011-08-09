SGS Appoints New Global Business Development Manager, Renewable Energies

On August 1, 2011, SGS appointed Christoph Thiel as the new Global Business Development Manager, Renewable Energies. Christoph assumes responsibility for sales and business development at SGS Renewable Energy Services globally.



Based on his extensive competence and expertise in the renewable energy sector, Christoph Thiel will support local affiliates in developing their home markets in compliance with SGS’s strategy.



Christoph Thiel’s educational background is in Electrical Engineering, with a specialization in power technologies. With a master thesis on ‘Design and Implementation of Grid Protection Test Systems’ Christoph graduated from the University of Applied Sciences, Hanover in 1998.



Christoph started his career as test engineer at a subsidiary of Germanischer Lloyd (GL), WINDTEST Kaiser-Wilhelm-Koog GmbH. Subsequently, from 2003 to 2005 he was responsible for building up WINDTEST’s Spanish subsidiary in Madrid, Spain. After his return to Germany, Christoph worked as a Head of Department at WINDTEST and was in charge of performance measurements and energy yield studies. In 2007, Christoph Thiel was announced Business Development Manager and in 2008 Head of Practice for turbine measurements at WINDTEST Kaiser-Wilhelm-Koog GmbH. Moreover, Christoph was PMI leader for the integration of Helimax into GL and was heavily involved in the merger between GL and Garrad Hassan in 2009.



On August 1, 2011, Christoph Thiel joined SGS Renewable Energy Services. In his new role as Global Business Development Manager, Christoph will be responsible for global sales and business development activities.



About SGS Renewable Energy Services



To protect wind energy project investments and assure the quality of wind farms, SGS Industrial Services works as an independent global project surveyor; carrying out inspection, testing, supervision, monitoring, management, verification and certification services for both onshore and offshore wind farm projects. For each phase of a wind farm project, SGS offers a wide range of Renewable Energy Services. SGS understands the risks entailed in wind farm projects and has precise knowledge of the local legal and regulatory requirements.



For further information, please contact:



SGS Industrial Services

Daniel Hope

Renewable Energy

Global Vice President Renewables



SGS Group Management Ltd.

Industrial Services

c/o SGS Germany GmbH

Raboisen 28

D - 20095 Hamburg



t: +49 (0)40 30101-538

f: +49 89 1250406 8-538

Email: industrial.pr@sgs.com

Web: www.sgs.com/industrial



SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 64,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 1,250 offices and laboratories around the world.