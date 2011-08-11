Cleantech Legislative Conference
By Bruno Trindade
Cleantech Legislative Conference
When: September 16, 2011
Where: Sony Electronics Inc.16530 Via Esprillo, San Diego, CA 92127
The Cleantech Legislative Conference aims to demonstrate to our regional officials the importance and potential impact of bringing new businesses to the region to develop and manufacture products. The debate will examine case studies of businesses that have opened in San Diego, and businesses that opened elsewhere and the causes of their decisions
Panelists include:
Clark Crawford, Soitec
Joe Budano, Energy Innovations
Todd Johnson, Jones Day Mayor Jerry Sanders, City of San Diego
Scott Green, City of San Jose
Josh Gerber, SDG&E
Registration: 7:30AM - 8:30AM
Conference: 8:30AM – Noon
Session One: San Diego Clean Tech Success and War Stories
Session Two: Practices from other Clean Tech Clusters/ Infrastructure and Resources
Session Three: Call to Action for Legislators
Lunch: 12:00PM - 1:00PM
CleanTech Corridor Tour: 1:30PM
Register online at http://www.sdncc.com/cleantech/events or call SDNCC at 858-487-1767. Limited seating available.