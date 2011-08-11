Cleantech Legislative Conference

When: September 16, 2011

Where: Sony Electronics Inc.16530 Via Esprillo, San Diego, CA 92127



The Cleantech Legislative Conference aims to demonstrate to our regional officials the importance and potential impact of bringing new businesses to the region to develop and manufacture products. The debate will examine case studies of businesses that have opened in San Diego, and businesses that opened elsewhere and the causes of their decisions



Panelists include:

Clark Crawford, Soitec

Joe Budano, Energy Innovations

Todd Johnson, Jones Day Mayor Jerry Sanders, City of San Diego

Scott Green, City of San Jose

Josh Gerber, SDG&E



Registration: 7:30AM - 8:30AM

Conference: 8:30AM – Noon

Session One: San Diego Clean Tech Success and War Stories

Session Two: Practices from other Clean Tech Clusters/ Infrastructure and Resources

Session Three: Call to Action for Legislators

Lunch: 12:00PM - 1:00PM

CleanTech Corridor Tour: 1:30PM



Register online at http://www.sdncc.com/cleantech/events or call SDNCC at 858-487-1767. Limited seating available.