Long-lasting power supply without further expense for federal control vehicles

Previously, the Federal Office got by with traditional batteries and a fuel cell. But the solution could hardly meet the demands for power supply as the vehicles receive no external power supply during the day and spend a good amount of time parked at checkpoints without further possibility of recharging. The batteries were only partly and insufficiently charged while driving to and fro. Furthermore, the Federal Office had to tolerate the expenses of having to keep buying methanol supplies for the fuel cells, etc.



The newly installed Clayton Power lithium power solution does the job. With a lithium ion battery which is easily and speedily charged from the alternator while driving it provides a whole new power experience. It is a long-lasting one-time expense which obviates the fuel cell and is expected to work for years without problems or maintenance.



Lithium ion battery technology has provided a simple, efficient and economical power solution for the German Federal Office for Goods and Transportation.