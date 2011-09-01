NRG Systems Introduces Complete Solar Resource Assessment System



Hinesburg, VT (USA)-NRG Systems, leading manufacturer of wind measurement equipment for the global wind industry, has brought its product leadership and technical expertise to the solar industry with the introduction of a complete solar resource assessment system. Like its complete measurement systems developed for wind measurement, the NRG Systems solar resource assessment system includes tower, sensors, data logger and communications module-everything a developer needs to assess a site’s solar potential.



“Customers who have relied on us for our complete wind measurement systems asked us for a solar resource solution, and we knew we could deliver,” said David Simkins, NRG Systems’ business development. “This system is built with the same reliable SymphoniePLUS® data logger platform but includes everything needed for solar resource assessment.”



The low cost, off-grid system is easy to transport and install, making it ideal for multiple deployments.



“As with our other measurement systems, integrated system components make installation and connection easy,” added Simkins. “This system will provide the bankable data and peace of mind that developers are looking for.”



“We’ve taken our 29 years of wind measurement experience and have tailored a complete resource assessment system specifically for solar photovoltaic project development,” said Jan Blittersdorf, CEO/president of NRG Systems. “It’s exciting for us to introduce our resource assessment knowledge and product platform to a new segment of the renewable energy industry.”



For more information, visit http://solar.nrgsystems.com or contact NRG Systems sales at 802/482-2255 or sales@nrgsystems.com.



About NRG Systems

NRG Systems is an independently owned company that has served the global renewable energy industry for nearly 30 years. Electric utilities, wind farm developers, turbine manufacturers, research institutes and universities on every continent and in more than 145 countries rely on the company’s resource assessment systems, turbine control sensors, and lidar remote sensors. For more information, visit www.nrgsystems.com.





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For more information, contact:Sally KienyOffice: (802) 864-6710Mobile: (802) 598-1823news@nrgsystems.com