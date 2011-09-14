BTEC Announces Sept 28th Webinar, Agricultural and Woody Biomass: Contrasts and Comparisons

Washington, DC – September 14, 2011 - The Biomass Thermal Energy Council (BTEC) today announced open registration for its newest webinar, “Agricultural and Woody Biomass: Contrasts and Comparisons,” on September 28th at 1PM ET, 10AM PT. This event is made possible with funding from the USDA Forest Service’s Wood Education and Resource Center (WERC).



Numerous national and regional energy analyses, including those from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Billion-Ton Update and Northeast Biomass Thermal Working Group’s Vision 2025, have projected a significant role for agricultural biomass in advancing renewable energy goals. The 9th installment in BTEC’s webinar series will examine the similarities and differences in supply, process and combustion technologies for agricultural and woody biomass in thermal applications. Additionally, the webinar will assess opportunities and challenges for expanding the agricultural biomass markets from fiber sources through end-users.



The webinar’s presenters include John Bootle of Renewable Energy Resources in Bennington, Vermont, who will discuss sourcing and processing of switchgrass and other ag-based fuels. Also, Steve Flicks of Show Me Energy, in Centerview, Missouri, will share his innovative development of markets for grass and agricultural residues. A final speaker will explore available appliances and cutting edge combustion technologies for agricultural biomass feedstocks. Joseph Seymour, BTEC Executive Director will moderate the event.



Registration for this event is free and required and available at:



www.biomassthermal.org/resource/webinars.asp#ag.



“Agricultural-based biomass feedstocks are an important and growing component of the biomass thermal supply chain,” said Seymour. “Webinar attendees will gain valuable information on agricultural biomass thermal technologies, new market perspectives, and an overall understanding of ag-based fuel, its qualities and considerations.”



In June 2010, the USDA Forest Service awarded BTEC a grant to advance education and outreach on biomass thermal energy. The grant project will produce an array of educational tools, including fact sheets, web resources, webinars, audio interviews, and a slide presentation for use by all stakeholders. All tools are free and are publicly accessible on the BTEC website at www.biomassthermal.org/resource.



For more information on the webinar or the grant, contact:



Emanuel Wagner

Program Coordinator - Outreach, Education and External Affairs

Biomass Thermal Energy Council

emanuel.wagner@biomassthermal.org



About the Wood Education and Resource Center



The USDA Wood Education and Resource Center (WERC) is located in Princeton, WV, and is administered by the agency’s Northeastern Area State and Private Forestry organization. The Center’s mission is to work with the forest products industry toward sustainable forest products production for the eastern hardwood forest region. The Center provides state-of-the-art training, technology transfer, networking opportunities, applied information. The institution is an equal opportunity provider. Learn more at www.na.fs.fed.us/werc.



About the Biomass Thermal Energy Council



The Biomass Thermal Energy Council (BTEC) is an association of biomass fuel producers, appliance manufacturers and distributors, supply chain companies and non-profit organizations that view biomass thermal energy as a renewable, responsible, clean and energy-efficient pathway to meeting America’s energy needs. BTEC engages in research, education, and public advocacy for the fast growing biomass thermal energy industry. Learn more at www.biomassthermal.org.