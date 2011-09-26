The October edition of the India Solar Compass, a detailed quarterly market analysis report by BRIDGE TO INDIA, extensively analyses the emerging market for resale of PPAs in Gujarat, India. As projects approach their deadlines for commissioning with various projects yet to begin construction, rising anxiety amongst the developers is leading them to sell their PPAs. “A number of developers are looking for buyers for their PPAs to make an exit from their projects before even starting on construction” says Dr. Tobias Engelmeier, Managing Director, BRIDGE TO INDIA.



As per the government-developer contract, the PPA can be resold only five years after the date of commissioning of a project. The India Solar Compass goes into detail on how companies are structuring a sale of projects before that lock-in period. According to the BRIDGE TO INDIA analysis, buyers are exploring this option as there have been no projects available in the market this year so far – making this a potential opportunity to enter the Indian market quickly.



The October edition of the India Solar Compass further explores how price of PPAs is determined. Many developers offer further project development support (local processes, clearances etc.) after selling the PPA, which, according to the BRIDGE TO INDIA analysis, can prove useful for foreign developers.



The India Solar Compass throws light on the possible risks that could accrue to buyers. According to BRIDGE TO INDIA, a significant risk comes from the fact that it is still unclear whether the Indian judicial system recogzines the transactional contract for the sale of PPAs. “The situation can turn tricky for the buyer in case the seller refuses to transfer shares at a later stage”, says Mohit Anand, Solar Expert, BRIDGE TO INDIA. The India Solar Compass goes into this in detail.



About BRIDGE TO INDIA:



BRIDGE TO INDIA is an international consulting company with a focus on the Indian PV market. Founded in 2008, the company provides market analysis and market entry advisory to international solar companies looking to enter the Indian market.



About INDIA SOLAR COMPASS



As part of their extensive research on the Indian solar market, BRIDGE TO INDIA produces a quarterly market report, The India Solar Compass, which provides key insight and analyses on the latest developments in the market. Subscribers include leading international component manufacturers, EPCs, project developers, investors, banks, insurance companies as well as public sector players and international organizations.