Donauer Solartechnik opens sales office in Austria

Since October 2011, the Austrian customers of Donauer Solartechnik have had a direct partner on location: Andreas Wimplinger heads the new sales office in the Upper-Austrian district of Waldzell.



Donauer Solartechnik has been active in the Alpine republic for more than five years. Formerly, however, the wholesaler took care of the customers there from its headquarters in Bavaria, Germany. “Thanks to the new sales office, we are now closer to our customers and can cater to their wishes more quickly and flexibly”, explains Wimplinger.



The graduate master electrician brings along years of experience planning and installing photovoltaic plants in Austria. “Since our solar modules and mounts are made to withstand high snow loads, we offer exactly the right products for this market.”



Positive Growth Forecasts

The current forecasts for the Austrian photovoltaic market are favourable: experts from the EPIA (European Photovoltaic Industry Association) anticipate energy production there from photovoltaic plants of 1200 megawatts by 2020. Currently this figure is approximately 150 megawatts.



“For the business year 2012, we expect the current market volume for photovoltaics to nearly double”, explains Walter Manns, managing director of Donauer Solartechnik in Gilching. “In Austria, we want to grow faster than the market.”



Now, thanks to its new sales office in Austria, Donauer is represented in seven European countries, including Germany, Portugal, Italy, France, Belgium and Great Britain.



Donauer Solartechnik, Sales Office Austria

Andreas Wimplinger

4924 Waldzell – Austria

Mobile: +43 / 650 / 3333798

Fax: +49 / 8105 / 77 25 – 110

E-mail: Wimplinger@donauer.eu



About Donauer Solartechnik

Operating all over Europe, Donauer Solartechnik Vertriebs GmbH is a leading specialist wholesaler of photovoltaics, off-grid solutions and e-mobility facilities. It focuses on selling high-end, quality products in the area of photovoltaics as well as customer service and engineering. Installation systems and solar bike ports are based on Donauer’s own technical development and production. The off-grid division plans, delivers and assembles system solutions for self-sufficient power networks with PV or hybrid energy supply, industrial off-grid applications and independent water supply worldwide. The company was founded in 1995 and today has about 230 employees. Its headquarters are located in Gilching, near Munich, and it has branch and sales offices in Portugal, Italy, France, Belgium, Great Britain and Austria. Further locations are planned.



Contact Partner, Donauer Solartechnik:

Isabelle Lorenz, Donauer Solartechnik Vertriebs GmbH,

Zeppelinstraße 10, 82205 Gilching,

Tel. +49/8105/7725-323, Fax. +49/8105/7725-105,

lorenz@donauer.eu, www.donauer.eu



Press Contact:

Press Agency Krampitz, Public Relations for Renewable Energies

Dillenburger Straße 85, 51105 Köln

Tel. +49/221/91 24 99 49, Fax. +49/221/91 24 99 48

hb@pr-krampitz.de, www.pr-krampitz.de