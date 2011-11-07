Milwaukee, Wisconsin–



The SOLAR THERMAL ‘11 National Solar Heating and Cooling conference is coming…and behind the success of the upcoming event are this year’s sponsors. The Midwest Renewable Energy Association proudly thanks and acknowledges the following sponsors of SOLAR THERMAL ‘11:



Gold Sponsor ($10,000):

WE Energies



Silver Sponsor ($5,000):

Caleffi Solar



Bronze Sponsors ($2500):

Milwaukee Metro Solar Hot Water Business Council

Rural Renewable Energy Alliance



Copper Sponsors ($1000):

Hot Water Products, Inc

NABCEP (North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners)



Breakfast Sponsor:

Focus On Energy



Media Sponsors:

Contractor Magazine Green Mechanical Contractor

Home Power Magazine Solar Pro



SOLAR THERMAL ‘11 is a two-day conference and networking event for industry professionals including: installers, manufacturers, distributors, engineers, designers, policy makers, code officials, and trainers. The theme of SOLAR THERMAL ‘11 is “Connecting the Dots,” representing an effort to speed solar thermal market transformation by “connecting the dots” across the industry. This one of a kind event will feature workshops, exhibits and presentations on the cutting edge field of solar heating and cooling. The Keynote speaker at SOLAR THERMAL ‘11 will be SRCC Vice-Chair, Mr. Mark Thornbloom. This year’s event will take place December 1 & 2 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Milwaukee, WI.



Interested attendees, exhibitors and presenters should visit the official SOLAR THERMAL ‘11 website at www.solarthermalconference.org for more information or to register.



The Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) educational organization. Founded in 1990, the MREA promotes renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable living through education and demonstration. To learn more, call 715-592-6595 or visit www.midwestrenew.org.

