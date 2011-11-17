BTEC Announces Nov. 21 Midwestern Perspectives Webinar on Biomass Energy

Free educational webinar will focus on unique opportunities and challenges for biomass in the Midwest



Washington, DC – November 17, 2011 - The Biomass Thermal Energy Council (BTEC) announced its newest webinar, “Regional Focus on Biomass Energy: the Midwest,” scheduled for November 21st at 2 PM ET, 1 PM CT. This is the final webinar in a three-part series examining biomass heating markets and policies in different regions of the United States. This event is made possible with funding from the U.S. Forest Service’s Wood Education and Resource Center (WERC).



The Midwest, with its long, cold winters and large amount of forest and agricultural biomass, is well suited for using biomass for heating. However, biomass thermal is not a common heating option and is nearly completely overlooked in state energy policy. To improve renewable energy use and elevate the importance of biomass heating in the Midwest, the biomass thermal industry in the Midwest is developing a path to become more marketable and sustainable in the future. The recent formation of the group “Heating the Midwest” is a key step in this direction.



The 12th BTEC webinar will discuss the current situation in the Midwest, examine challenges and opportunities for market development, and analyze successful state policies and regional advocacy.



The webinar’s panelists include Becky Philipp of the Agriculture Utilization Research Institute and Michael Curci of Indeck Energy, who will discuss resources and market opportunities, as well as Pamela Porter of the Biomass Resource Energy Center, who will present about technology and policy. Gregg Mast, VP Agriculture & Biomass Business Cluster of the BioBusiness Alliance of Minnesota will moderate the event.

Registration for this event is free and required and available at www.biomassthermal.org/resource/webinars.asp#midwest

“As a Midwesterner myself, I’m excited about the insight, organization, and energy from the Heating the Midwest group,” said Joseph Seymour, BTEC Executive Director. “In this webinar, viewers will learn more about this group and the opportunities, current challenges and future goals for biomass thermal fuels and applications throughout the Midwest.”

In June 2010, the USDA Forest Service awarded BTEC a grant to advance education and outreach on biomass thermal energy. The grant project has produced an array of educational tools, including fact sheets, web resources, webinars, audio interviews, and a slide presentation for use by all stakeholders. All tools are free and are publicly accessible on the BTEC website at www.biomassthermal.org/resource.

For more information on the webinar or the grant, contact:

Emanuel Wagner

Program Coordinator - Outreach, Education and External Affairs

Biomass Thermal Energy Council

emanuel.wagner@biomassthermal.org



About the Wood Education and Resource Center



The USDA Wood Education and Resource Center (WERC) is located in Princeton, WV, and is administered by the agency’s Northeastern Area State and Private Forestry organization. The Center’s mission is to work with the forest products industry toward sustainable forest products production for the eastern hardwood forest region. The Center provides state-of-the-art training, technology transfer, networking opportunities, applied information. The institution is an equal opportunity provider. Learn more at www.na.fs.fed.us/werc.



About the Biomass Thermal Energy Council



The Biomass Thermal Energy Council (BTEC) is an association of biomass fuel producers, appliance manufacturers and distributors, supply chain companies and non-profit organizations that view biomass thermal energy as a renewable, responsible, clean and energy-efficient pathway to meeting America’s energy needs. BTEC engages in research, education, and public advocacy for the fast growing biomass thermal energy industry. Learn more at www.biomassthermal.org.



About Heating the Midwest



Heating the Midwest (HTM) is a group of volunteers with a serious interest in growing awareness and usage of biomass thermal fuel for heat in the Midwest. Learn more at www.heatingthemidwest.org.