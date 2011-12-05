Solar industry rushes to beat tariff cuts

Solar power installers are rushing to get orders fulfilled and installations completed for homeowners before December 12, the deadline to receive higher payments under the Feed in Tariffs scheme.



The government announced just a few weeks ago that the subsidiary would be reduced by half, with homeowners that have their installations completed after December 12 receiving 21p per kilowatt hour for energy generated instead of the previous 43p/kWh.



The government has defended the reduction, saying that the price of solar panels have considerably dropped so the costs have become too high for the scheme to be viable. The tariffs were originally meant to be cut in April 2012, but this has been brought forward to December for new installations.



In the Houses of Parliament, Labour urged the government to reverse the decision as the cuts to the tariffs could put thousands of jobs and businesses at risk and put solar power at risk of being killed off just a few years after it has been brought in.



Although the cuts to the Feed in Tariffs mean that homeowners will see lower returns, it is still worthwhile looking to <a href=http://www.solarinstall.co.uk/housing-associations.php>invest in solar panels for your home. Generating your own energy can see you avoid expensive price rises whilst doing your part for the environment and make a modest income on selling any unused energy back to the Grid.



To <a href=http://www.solarinstall.co.uk/buy.php>find out more about solar panels cost, contact the experts at Solar Install for more information about both photovoltaic (PV) and thermal solar panels. As a trusted company with experience doing installations for local councils and housing associations, you can be sure of a quality service. Visit : <a href=http://www.solarinstall.co.uk>solarinstall.co.uk for more on their services and to get a quote today.