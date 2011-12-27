Canadian Solar Inc. and TransCanada Corporation Announce Sales Agreement for 86MW Solar PV Project Portfolio in Ontario, Canada

ONTARIO, Canada, Dec. 20, 2011 /PRNewswire-Asia-FirstCall/ — Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company”, “we” or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world’s largest solar companies, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Canadian Solar Solutions Inc. (CSSI), has entered into a sales agreement with TransCanada Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TransCanada), whereby TransCanada will acquire from Canadian Solar a 86 megawatts (MW) AC solar project portfolio for approximately $470 million Canadian dollars.



Under the agreement, CSSI will provide TransCanada with 9 fully-operational and commissioned utility-scale solar projects across the Province of Ontario which are expected to come into service between late 2012 and mid-2013. These projects are all contracted assets under Ontario’s Feed-In Tariff Program. In addition to securing construction finance, CSSI will provide turnkey engineering, procurement and construction services as well as being the supplier of major components to the projects. All solar PV modules used in the portfolio will be manufactured at Canadian Solar’s manufacturing facility in Guelph, Ontario.



“This agreement with TransCanada is a true achievement for the solar industry in Canada, and an important milestone for Canadian Solar as we continue to expand our total solutions business to promote the expansion of solar power worldwide. We are proud of our association with TransCanada, one of North America’s strongest and most successful energy infrastructure companies, which have chosen to partner with us for their entry into the Solar PV space. We look forward to a successful cooperation with TransCanada,” commented Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and chief executive officer of Canadian Solar Inc.



About TransCanada



With more than 60 years experience, TransCanada is a leader in the responsible development and reliable operation of North American energy infrastructure including natural gas and oil pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities. TransCanada’s network of wholly owned natural gas pipelines extends more than 57,000 kilometers (35,500 miles), tapping into virtually all major gas supply basins in North America. TransCanada is one of the continent’s largest providers of gas storage and related services with approximately 380 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. A growing independent power producer, TransCanada owns, or has interests in, over 10,800 megawatts of power generation in Canada and the United States. TransCanada is developing one of North America’s largest oil delivery systems. TransCanada’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. For more information visit: www.transcanada.com



About Canadian Solar



Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is one of the world’s largest solar companies. As a leading vertically integrated provider of ingots, wafers, solar cells, solar modules and other solar applications, Canadian Solar designs, manufactures and delivers solar products and solar system solutions for on-grid and off-grid use to customers worldwide. With operations in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, Canadian Solar provides premium quality, cost-effective and environmentally friendly solar solutions to support global, sustainable development. For more information, visit: www.canadiansolar.com