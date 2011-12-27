Georgia Solar Installers Help Others Save Energy, Money With T5 Retrofit Adapter

According to Brian Lawrence, head of the T5 lighting division of Solar Energy USA, a national solar installation firm based in Georgia, your lighting represents between 20% and 50% of your total power consumption. “My goal is to help people save energy and money through both solar and efficiency measures. And for businesses, changing a light bulb to be more efficient is both simple and dramatically effective.”



The team at Solar Energy USA is bringing efficiency measures to the forefront of solar installations by offering businesses what is called a T5 Retrofit Adapter.



“The T5 retrofit adapter can save up to 79% while giving better quality light,” says Lawrence, “and the best part is that it fits into an existing light fixture, which eliminates the need to remove the fixture and/or the existing ballast. This reduces our carbon footprint on the environment and prevents millions and millions of older fixtures and ballasts from ending up in landfills.”



If you are a business owner interested in going solar you should be looking into energy efficiency measures too. With a solar installation, your power production capability is limited by the number of solar panels you can fit can on your roof. And if you are like many Georgia business owners, you likely have a high power bill and a small roof space. Your best solution is to focus on power conservation through efficiency measures that will immediately reduce your power bill. Combined with a solar panel installation for power production, a power bill can be significantly reduced and even eliminated.



“Our T5 adapters have a dramatic energy savings effect on a power bill. Once we reduce the amount of energy a building consumes, adding solar panels has a greater effect. Our corporate office in Atlanta is illuminated by T5 lighting and powered by solar energy. And guess what – we have no power bill,” Lawrence added.