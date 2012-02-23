Best Of 2012

Scale-up alone is unlikely to drive costs low enough for mass adoption, so Lux Research describes the best innovations for reducing battery cost
The Greek market prefers single- and dual-axis trackers from MECASOLAR. The firm will deliver a total 351 units to 56 PV solar projects this fiscal year.----- From its establishment in Thessaloniki back in 2009 to 2011, MECASOLAR supplied solar trackers to 107 projects, totalling 163 with the deals clinched in the first half of 2012.----- MECASOLAR and PROINSO, two companies of the OPDE Group holding, are market leaders in Greece, where 174 Qualified Installers are members of PROINSO's International Network.----- MECASOLAR sources remarked on the success of new SINGLE-AXIS trackers since they were launched in Greece.
The energyBox PV system is a tailor-made installation kit for all types of residential and industrial rooftops----- Siliken offers a free technical consulting service and provides fitters with an online rooftop configuration tool
GeoSmart introduces state of the art compact multi loop feeder and pump puller to North American drilling industry at CanWell conference in Hamilton, ON.
Manufacturer of Photovoltaic Panels relies on FLEXcon's Adhesive Solutions to Develop Golf Cart Conversion Kits
Quality leader Fronius will be presenting its latest technology milestone at Intersolar 2012. The Fronius Agilo 100.0 central inverter will be firmly in the limelight between June 13th and 15th.
Competitiveness, performance and Indian business expansion among the top themes at the inaugural PV Manufacturing Summit India 2012, taking place 1-2 August in Gurgaon, Delhi.
Electric car conversion courses are the wave of the future in green technologies.
PV Equipment Manufacturer Expands Production for Largest Size Solar Panels Made in America
Climate Bonds Initiative suggests covered bonds as a means to get bank lending flowing again
GE Supplying 137 1.6-100 Wind Turbines to Provide Clean Energy for the Region----- Helps Michigan Accelerate Progress toward Renewable Energy Goals----- The 1.6-100 is the World's Most Efficient Wind Turbine in Its Class
Forty-two Graduates to Receive Degrees Focused on Clean Technology and Sustainability
Von Boch investor family chooses Conergy quality "Made in Germany"
Ballard Power Systems President and CEO, John Sheridan, participated with other executives and dignitaries in today's ceremony officially opening the Mercedes-Benz Canada fuel cell production facility in Burnaby, British Columbia.
A convergence of all alternative power sources availabe like solar panels,inverter,mini hydro,wind mill,biomass,biofuel,powerpack,batterry bank e.t.c,to keep life moving.
New solar stars drive continued market expansion
Despite continuous price pressure, falling costs expected to enable positive margins for best of class suppliers
Smart grids providing for power utility automation are fundamental for the energy turnaround. TÜV SÜD supports the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) in the demand for improved implementation of the IEC 61850 communication standard which is key to the communication process.
Expected to account for over one-third of total capital expenditures in the U.S. wind industry over the next decade
Wave energy has the potential to produce around 2,000 terawatt hours of electricity a year, or enough power to meet 10 percent of the world's current energy needs
Company is First Ever Retailer in the United States to be Recognized by the EPA for Lowering Portfolio-Wide Energy Consumption by Over 30 Percent; Facilities' Carbon Footprint is 37 Percent Less in 2011 than 2004
Together the projects are designed to generate 5,500 MWh per year.
Renewable energy investment opportunities are financially sound and environmentally responsible.
China-based producer seizes leadership position with comprehensive LCA
Approval paves way for next stage of 150 MW Oakfield Wind Project that will deliver even more economic benefits to Aroostook County and enough power for 48,000 homes
ABB wins order to install the first ever DC-based electric solution for a vessel. The Onboard DC Grid will allow vessels to cut fuel consumption and emissions by up to 20 percent.
Carbon Zero UK have supplied a biomass heating system for top BBC Radio DJ Mark Radcliffe for his Cheshire farmhouse.
American PV Manufacturer Now Provides Complete ASP Brand Turnkey Solar Kit
With the EU publishing an official definition of nanomaterials, changes to consumer product regulations are now expected to follow.
"This investment demonstrates our ability to provide both the capital and equipment for critical energy infrastructure projects in support of GE's broader ecomagination strategy"
This event is the UK's leading trade show for renewable energy
Three CSI RD&D projects to use SolarAnywhereâ forecast irradiance data
India's largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry opens its doors once again in November
Clean energy leader extends energy efficiency services and flexible financing to both coasts
16 businesses come to San Francisco to champion British cleantech innovation
This diesel-to-hybrid retrofit represents Europe's first low emissions hybrid tugboat.
PV Insider has announced the details of their latest complimentary webinar on Tuesday April 10th, giving a comprehensive outline of the project financing situation in the photovoltaic industry in India.
CSP project environmental approval and CSP-PV mix signifies even more potential for the concentrated solar thermal power industry to grow in the US
$2,000 Green Label Rebate Now Available to Los Angeles Homeowners
U.S. Green Technology teams up with The Green Job Bank to share more than 10,000 Green Job listings with employment seekers.
The Solar Panel Manufacturing industry has experienced sunny days during the past five years. Generous government incentives for energy product manufacturers and downstream solar power generation firms have buoyed revenue. As a result, IBISWorld estimates that industry revenue will grow at an average of 29.0% annually to $4.1 billion in the five years to 2012, with a 5.0% increase expected in 2012. Further, a growing market for solar worldwide has resulted in industry expansion. US producers have stepped up to the plate and exported solar panels and cells to buoying markets abroad. Low-cost production from China will weigh on industry revenue, since these players can undercut US players by offering lower prices. Nevertheless, revenue is projected to grow steadily during the five years to 2017.
Gamesa's Offshore Pace Globally Picks up with Activities in Europe----- The milestone to design an offshore wind turbine in Virginia has been fulfilled----- Gamesa remains poised to act quickly on future opportunities in the U.S. offshore market
Company Partners with Western Wind and Lord Electric to Deliver Thirty Megawatts of its Equinox Prism Platform Solutions
New Agreement Further Aligns GE, Customer Goals to Maximize Site Energy Yield----- Cost of O&M Contract Based on Production and Availability----- Latest Example of GE's Flexible Service Solutions for the Wind Industry
Order underlines Hydrogenics' leadership in Power-to-Gas industry
Investment From NRG Energy, GeoEye, and Flash Forward Ventures Will Fund Roll-out to Major Solar Energy Markets
Solar power and energy efficiency company renewing focus on homeowners, builders and small commercial clients.
West Fraser is a leading wood products company with operations in Western Canada and the Southern United States, producing softwood lumber, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, laminated veneer lumber and wood chips.
Provides Solar and Smart Grid Knowledge for Green Careers
Services Help Identify, Avoid Common Operational Failure Risks
• A delegation comprised of 25 government and industry representatives from Thailand visited the OPDE solar photovoltaic plant in Écija, Seville. • Their goal was to learn about the development and maintenance of the industrial group's big PV power plants.
Schletter Inc. announces plans to move its current headquarters to a mid-Atlantic state creating the ability to manufacture PV mounting systems in three facilities in North America
On July 18 at 12 p.m. ET, the Biomass Thermal Energy Council will hold an educational webinar where our panel of experts will describe: 1) military procurements important to biomass thermal energy firms, 2) how sustainability changes the government procurement game for biomass companies, and 3) where biomass thermal companies can locate incentive and market funding opportunities. This webinar is hosted by the Biomass Thermal Energy Council (BTEC) and is the first in its "New Markets" series. Don't let these business opportunities pass your company by!
New Solar Power System Offsets City's Energy Use; Project Developed through Siemens Solar Power Purchase Agreement
An initiative towards boosting waste recycling and make our planet free of waste collection, Fleming Gulf Conferences is pleased to announce the 3rd Annual Waste Management Middle East Forum to be held on 1 - 2 October 2012 at Park Rotana Hotel in Abu Dhabi.
World's largest operating photovoltaic power plant creates more than 400 construction jobs
Hughey & Phillips Introduces a Brand-New LED Obstruction Lighting Solution to Market
NEW TECHNOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS AND PRODUCTS TO DEVELOP SMART SUSTAINABLE ELECTRICITY GRIDS
Join experts from the trading, marketing, and renewable energy developer sectors as they describe the ins and outs of contracts for Renewable Energy Credits (RECs).
The maturing market and struggling national finances are expected to cause global solar backsheet revenues to fall in 2012.
Daetwyler Clean Energy Eco-Top™ Rooftop Mounting Structure is a cost-effective rooftop design with only three components that utilizes durable recycled rubber ballast pads to protect the integrity of your roof while providing excellent slip-resistance. The Eco-Top™ rooftop system's modular design makes installation and system design fast and easy. It requires minimal ballast, making this the most economical ballast rooftop solution available!
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (January 3, 2012) Mersen has completed the acquisition of Eldre as planned. The acquisition of Eldre is part of Mersen's strategy to support its partners in the development of the power electronic application market with the critical components that improve system reliability and safety.
The draft PEIS was issued by the Bureau of Land Management in the U.S. Department of the Interior.
2012 Solar Power Generation USA Awards Recognize Projects and Breakthroughs Leading the Next Stage of American Solar
Interest in solar energy in Georgia is at an all-time high thanks to increasing power costs. One local solar installer looks to educate the Forsyth County community about the benefits of adopting solar technology including available state tax incentives and local utility rebates for going solar.
High efficiency modules enable the development of the 4.5 acre solar farm on property not usable for aviation purposes
Solar industry associations call county solar policy illegal
New York, NY - February 23, 2012 - (Investorideas.com renewable energy/green newswire) Investorideas.com, a leader in renewable energy stock research for independent investors, issues a sector close-up for trading for February 22 nd . Notable gainers included China Ming Yang Wind Power (NYSE: MY), P
Fronius has been involved in solar electronics for 20 years, during which time the inverter manufacturer has made a name for itself as the worldwide quality leader. This is not least due to the sustainable research and development that Fronius carries out.
CBT Architects utilized IES performance analysis as the central hub for the MEP engineers, energy modelers and commissioning agents involved in the project
Expanding Global Reach of Innovative Solar Solutions
The announcement and ceremony took place at PV America's annual conference in San Jose, CA
Renewable energy innovator to expand presence of Second Wind's technology in the UK wind energy market
Siemens Energy has been awarded an order to supply UVAC 2010 (Universal Vacuum Air Collector) solar receivers for the Megha parabolic trough power plant to be built in Andhra Pradesh, near Hyderabad, India. Megha is now the second project in India to be equipped with solar receivers from Siemens. Purchaser is Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd. Siemens will supply approximately 17,000 solar receivers, which will generate all of the heat for the 50 megawatt (MW) facility. Commissioning for the solar plant is scheduled for spring 2013.
This project, which currently is in construction in Henry County, Ill., will feature 50 General Electric 1.62-megawatt wind turbines.
Investment Funding Further Advances Sapphire Energy's Path toward Commercializing Much-Needed Alternative Fuel Resource, Algae-Based Green Crude
High-value strategy in renewable energy plants will benefit growing local economies.
Caleffi's new List Price Catalog 2012 is now available. We have combined all our product families - Hydronic, Solar, GEO and Biomass - into a comprehensive catalog with detailed product information and pricing for your convenience.
It will allow the club to view up-to-the-minute statistics on how well the panels are performing and how much income they are generating
UltraGTS Modern Treatment of GreyWater GreyWater Systems Grey Water Systems Grey Water System GreyWater System Grey Water Reuse Grey Water Tank Grey Water Filtration Grey Water Reuse Use Recycling Sysytems Grey Water.