Best Of 2012

Li-ion Battery Costs Fall to $397/kWh in 2020; Not Enough for Mass Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Scale-up alone is unlikely to drive costs low enough for mass adoption, so Lux Research describes the best innovations for reducing battery cost

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MECASOLAR&#39;s projects in Greece go up by 52% in six months

The Greek market prefers single- and dual-axis trackers from MECASOLAR. The firm will deliver a total 351 units to 56 PV solar projects this fiscal year.----- From its establishment in Thessaloniki back in 2009 to 2011, MECASOLAR supplied solar trackers to 107 projects, totalling 163 with the deals clinched in the first half of 2012.----- MECASOLAR and PROINSO, two companies of the OPDE Group holding, are market leaders in Greece, where 174 Qualified Installers are members of PROINSO&#39;s International Network.----- MECASOLAR sources remarked on the success of new SINGLE-AXIS trackers since they were launched in Greece.

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Siliken introduces its energyBox Photovoltaic Kit in the Italian Market

The energyBox PV system is a tailor-made installation kit for all types of residential and industrial rooftops----- Siliken offers a free technical consulting service and provides fitters with an online rooftop configuration tool

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GeoSmart&#39;s New Multi Loop and Pump Handler, Fast &amp; Efficient

GeoSmart introduces state of the art compact multi loop feeder and pump puller to North American drilling industry at CanWell conference in Hamilton, ON.

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Unconquered Sun and FLEXcon On-Par to Deliver Solar Powered Golf Carts

Manufacturer of Photovoltaic Panels relies on FLEXcon&#39;s Adhesive Solutions to Develop Golf Cart Conversion Kits

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Intersolar 2012 - Fronius sets new milestone in the solar market

Quality leader Fronius will be presenting its latest technology milestone at Intersolar 2012. The Fronius Agilo 100.0 central inverter will be firmly in the limelight between June 13th and 15th.

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PV manufacturing industry in India set for take-off in August

Competitiveness, performance and Indian business expansion among the top themes at the inaugural PV Manufacturing Summit India 2012, taking place 1-2 August in Gurgaon, Delhi.

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Electric Car Conversion Training Is Looking To The Future

Electric car conversion courses are the wave of the future in green technologies.

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Advanced Solar Photonics Increases Capacity to Meet Demand for 400 Watt PV Modules

PV Equipment Manufacturer Expands Production for Largest Size Solar Panels Made in America

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Renewable Energy Covered Bonds - how to adapt the covered bond market to bring capital into the low-carbon economy

Climate Bonds Initiative suggests covered bonds as a means to get bank lending flowing again

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DTE Energy Selects Advanced GE Technology for Four Wind Projects in Michigan

GE Supplying 137 1.6-100 Wind Turbines to Provide Clean Energy for the Region----- Helps Michigan Accelerate Progress toward Renewable Energy Goals----- The 1.6-100 is the World&#39;s Most Efficient Wind Turbine in Its Class

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Ecotech Institute&#39;s First-Ever Graduating Class Takes the Stage June 21

Forty-two Graduates to Receive Degrees Focused on Clean Technology and Sustainability

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10.5 MW: Conergy builds the Saarland&#39;s largest solar park on historic estate

Von Boch investor family chooses Conergy quality &quot;Made in Germany&quot;

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Ballard Participates in Opening of Mercedes-Benz Fuel Cell Production Facility

Ballard Power Systems President and CEO, John Sheridan, participated with other executives and dignitaries in today&#39;s ceremony officially opening the Mercedes-Benz Canada fuel cell production facility in Burnaby, British Columbia.

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4th Alternative Power Exhibition,Lagos Nigeria

A convergence of all alternative power sources availabe like solar panels,inverter,mini hydro,wind mill,biomass,biofuel,powerpack,batterry bank e.t.c,to keep life moving.

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Sunrun and PV Solar Report Announce 80% Growth in California Home Solar Market

New solar stars drive continued market expansion

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Top-Tier Photovoltaic Polysilicon and Wafer Producers to be Profitable in 2013

Despite continuous price pressure, falling costs expected to enable positive margins for best of class suppliers

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Smart Grid: TÜV SÜD supports call for intelligent electronic devices standard

Smart grids providing for power utility automation are fundamental for the energy turnaround. TÜV SÜD supports the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) in the demand for improved implementation of the IEC 61850 communication standard which is key to the communication process.

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Annual U.S. Wind Operations and Maintenance Spending to Double to Nearly $6 Billion by 2025

Expected to account for over one-third of total capital expenditures in the U.S. wind industry over the next decade

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OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES AND LOCKHEED MARTIN TO DEVELOP WAVE-ENERGY PROJECT IN AUSTRALIA

Wave energy has the potential to produce around 2,000 terawatt hours of electricity a year, or enough power to meet 10 percent of the world&#39;s current energy needs

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OFFICE DEPOT RECOGNIZED AS AN EPA ENERGY STAR LEADER FOR 2012

Company is First Ever Retailer in the United States to be Recognized by the EPA for Lowering Portfolio-Wide Energy Consumption by Over 30 Percent; Facilities&#39; Carbon Footprint is 37 Percent Less in 2011 than 2004

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Real Goods Solar and Gestamp Solar Partner for 4.8 MegaWatts of Renewable Energy in Vermont

Together the projects are designed to generate 5,500 MWh per year.

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Investors gain access to high return, low risk Renewable Energy Assets as the €500 Million Real Asset Energy Fund accelerates activity in Europe and the United States.

Renewable energy investment opportunities are financially sound and environmentally responsible.

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Upsolar Completes Industry-Leading Module Life Cycle Assessment Study

China-based producer seizes leadership position with comprehensive LCA

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First Wind Receives Approval from Maine DEP to Expand Proposed Oakfield Wind Project

Approval paves way for next stage of 150 MW Oakfield Wind Project that will deliver even more economic benefits to Aroostook County and enough power for 48,000 homes

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Breakthrough order for DC technology

ABB wins order to install the first ever DC-based electric solution for a vessel. The Onboard DC Grid will allow vessels to cut fuel consumption and emissions by up to 20 percent.

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Top DJ knocks on wood for an answer to his heating problems

Carbon Zero UK have supplied a biomass heating system for top BBC Radio DJ Mark Radcliffe for his Cheshire farmhouse.

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Advanced Solar Photonics Introduces Grid-Tied Inverters to PV Equipment Line

American PV Manufacturer Now Provides Complete ASP Brand Turnkey Solar Kit

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New EU Regulations for Nanomaterials in Preparation

With the EU publishing an official definition of nanomaterials, changes to consumer product regulations are now expected to follow.

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Expanding Its Texas Footprint, GE Unit Joins JP Morgan to Jointly Invest $225 Million in NextEra Energy Resources&#39; 662.5-MW Wind Farm

&quot;This investment demonstrates our ability to provide both the capital and equipment for critical energy infrastructure projects in support of GE&#39;s broader ecomagination strategy&quot;

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aleo solar AG at Ecobuild 2012: presenting solutions for social housing and community schemes

This event is the UK&#39;s leading trade show for renewable energy

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CSI RD&amp;D Grant Awarded to Clean Power Research Brightens Future of PV Grid Integration

Three CSI RD&amp;D projects to use SolarAnywhereâ forecast irradiance data

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PREPARATIONS START FOR INTERSOLAR INDIA 2012

India&#39;s largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry opens its doors once again in November

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SolarCity Unveils National Home Energy Loan to Make Energy Efficiency More Affordable

Clean energy leader extends energy efficiency services and flexible financing to both coasts

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Clean and Cool 2012 Brings the UK&#39;s Top &quot;CleanTech&quot; Companies to Silicon Valley

16 businesses come to San Francisco to champion British cleantech innovation

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Corvus Energy&#39;s marine lithium polymer battery used in Europe&#39;s first hybrid tugboat

This diesel-to-hybrid retrofit represents Europe&#39;s first low emissions hybrid tugboat.

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Spotlight on India: Financing Utility Scale PV Projects &ndash; Webinar

PV Insider has announced the details of their latest complimentary webinar on Tuesday April 10th, giving a comprehensive outline of the project financing situation in the photovoltaic industry in India.

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New Opportunities for the Concentrated Solar Thermal Power Industry

CSP project environmental approval and CSP-PV mix signifies even more potential for the concentrated solar thermal power industry to grow in the US

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California Reaches Milestone of 10,000 Green Homes

$2,000 Green Label Rebate Now Available to Los Angeles Homeowners

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U.S. Green Technology Announces Green Job Search Partnership with The Green Job Bank

U.S. Green Technology teams up with The Green Job Bank to share more than 10,000 Green Job listings with employment seekers.

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Rising Sun: Solar Panel Manufacturing in the US Industry Market Research Report Now Available from IBISWorld

The Solar Panel Manufacturing industry has experienced sunny days during the past five years. Generous government incentives for energy product manufacturers and downstream solar power generation firms have buoyed revenue. As a result, IBISWorld estimates that industry revenue will grow at an average of 29.0% annually to $4.1 billion in the five years to 2012, with a 5.0% increase expected in 2012. Further, a growing market for solar worldwide has resulted in industry expansion. US producers have stepped up to the plate and exported solar panels and cells to buoying markets abroad. Low-cost production from China will weigh on industry revenue, since these players can undercut US players by offering lower prices. Nevertheless, revenue is projected to grow steadily during the five years to 2017.

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U.S. Market and Regulatory Conditions Prompt Gamesa&#39;s Decision to Freeze Installation of an Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype in The U.S.

Gamesa&#39;s Offshore Pace Globally Picks up with Activities in Europe----- The milestone to design an offshore wind turbine in Virginia has been fulfilled----- Gamesa remains poised to act quickly on future opportunities in the U.S. offshore market

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Satcon Selected for Second Largest Solar Farm in Puerto Rico

Company Partners with Western Wind and Lord Electric to Deliver Thirty Megawatts of its Equinox Prism Platform Solutions

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GE Expands Wind Services Portfolio with Production-Based O&amp;M

New Agreement Further Aligns GE, Customer Goals to Maximize Site Energy Yield----- Cost of O&amp;M Contract Based on Production and Availability----- Latest Example of GE&#39;s Flexible Service Solutions for the Wind Industry

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Hydrogenics wins order from E.ON for 'Power-to-Gas&#39; energy storage project in Germany

Order underlines Hydrogenics&#39; leadership in Power-to-Gas industry

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Geostellar Raises Funds to Help Turn Energy Consumers Into Producers

Investment From NRG Energy, GeoEye, and Flash Forward Ventures Will Fund Roll-out to Major Solar Energy Markets

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Southern Energy Management Focusing Services; Selling Industrial and Large Commercial Solar Business

Solar power and energy efficiency company renewing focus on homeowners, builders and small commercial clients.

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Turboden to Provide a 12 MWe Biomass Power Plant for West Fraser in British Columbia, Canada

West Fraser is a leading wood products company with operations in Western Canada and the Southern United States, producing softwood lumber, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, laminated veneer lumber and wood chips.

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ImagineSolar Announces Summer 2012 Solar Training Schedule

Provides Solar and Smart Grid Knowledge for Green Careers

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TÜV Rheinland PTL&#39;s New Services Support Large-Scale Solar Power Plants

Services Help Identify, Avoid Common Operational Failure Risks

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OPDE Group welcomes government delegation and businessmen from Thailand

• A delegation comprised of 25 government and industry representatives from Thailand visited the OPDE solar photovoltaic plant in Écija, Seville. • Their goal was to learn about the development and maintenance of the industrial group&#39;s big PV power plants.

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Schletter to Relocate its North American Headquarters to Eastern United States

Schletter Inc. announces plans to move its current headquarters to a mid-Atlantic state creating the ability to manufacture PV mounting systems in three facilities in North America

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Government Procurement Theme of July 18 BTEC Webinar

On July 18 at 12 p.m. ET, the Biomass Thermal Energy Council will hold an educational webinar where our panel of experts will describe: 1) military procurements important to biomass thermal energy firms, 2) how sustainability changes the government procurement game for biomass companies, and 3) where biomass thermal companies can locate incentive and market funding opportunities. This webinar is hosted by the Biomass Thermal Energy Council (BTEC) and is the first in its &quot;New Markets&quot; series. Don&#39;t let these business opportunities pass your company by!

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City of Atwater, CA Breaks Ground on 1.1MW Solar Energy System

New Solar Power System Offsets City&#39;s Energy Use; Project Developed through Siemens Solar Power Purchase Agreement

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A Vision to See Our Planet Cleaner and Waste Free

An initiative towards boosting waste recycling and make our planet free of waste collection, Fleming Gulf Conferences is pleased to announce the 3rd Annual Waste Management Middle East Forum to be held on 1 - 2 October 2012 at Park Rotana Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

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Agua Caliente Reaches 200-Megawatt Milestone

World&#39;s largest operating photovoltaic power plant creates more than 400 construction jobs

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Obstruction Lighting Shines With New LED Fixtures

Hughey &amp; Phillips Introduces a Brand-New LED Obstruction Lighting Solution to Market

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PRYSMIAN GROUP FOCUSES ON THE SMART GRID

NEW TECHNOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS AND PRODUCTS TO DEVELOP SMART SUSTAINABLE ELECTRICITY GRIDS

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Getting the Green Deal Done: Key REC contract terms, definitions, and project developer tips

Join experts from the trading, marketing, and renewable energy developer sectors as they describe the ins and outs of contracts for Renewable Energy Credits (RECs).

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Europe Sees Solar PV Backsheet Market Falter Due to Economic Recession

The maturing market and struggling national finances are expected to cause global solar backsheet revenues to fall in 2012.

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Daetwyler Clean Energy announces new racking system for rooftop solar panel installations

Daetwyler Clean Energy Eco-Top™ Rooftop Mounting Structure is a cost-effective rooftop design with only three components that utilizes durable recycled rubber ballast pads to protect the integrity of your roof while providing excellent slip-resistance. The Eco-Top™ rooftop system&#39;s modular design makes installation and system design fast and easy. It requires minimal ballast, making this the most economical ballast rooftop solution available!

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MERSEN ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF ELDRE

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (January 3, 2012) Mersen has completed the acquisition of Eldre as planned. The acquisition of Eldre is part of Mersen&#39;s strategy to support its partners in the development of the power electronic application market with the critical components that improve system reliability and safety.

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Solar Industry Submits Comments on Draft Rules for Solar Development on Public Lands

The draft PEIS was issued by the Bureau of Land Management in the U.S. Department of the Interior.

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SOLAR INDUSTRY ANNOUNCES AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN UTILITY-SCALE SOLAR POWER GENERATION

2012 Solar Power Generation USA Awards Recognize Projects and Breakthroughs Leading the Next Stage of American Solar

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Alpharetta Solar Installers Join Local Chamber Of Commerce, Help Others Save Money

Interest in solar energy in Georgia is at an all-time high thanks to increasing power costs. One local solar installer looks to educate the Forsyth County community about the benefits of adopting solar technology including available state tax incentives and local utility rebates for going solar.

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Suniva Powers 1 MW Solar Farm at Chattanooga Airport

High efficiency modules enable the development of the 4.5 acre solar farm on property not usable for aviation purposes

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LAWSUIT FILED TO HALT RIVERSIDE COUNTY SUN TAX

Solar industry associations call county solar policy illegal

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Wednesday&#39;s Renewable Energy Stock Leaders: WEST, MY, PLUG, QTWW

New York, NY - February 23, 2012 - (Investorideas.com renewable energy/green newswire) Investorideas.com, a leader in renewable energy stock research for independent investors, issues a sector close-up for trading for February 22 nd . Notable gainers included China Ming Yang Wind Power (NYSE: MY), P

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Sustainable research and development ensures high quality

Fronius has been involved in solar electronics for 20 years, during which time the inverter manufacturer has made a name for itself as the worldwide quality leader. This is not least due to the sustainable research and development that Fronius carries out.

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Fitchburg State University Saves $1.5 Million on new Science Building with IES&#39; Performance Analysis Software

CBT Architects utilized IES performance analysis as the central hub for the MEP engineers, energy modelers and commissioning agents involved in the project

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Microsol acquires key assets of SOLON including U.S. based SOLON Corporation

Expanding Global Reach of Innovative Solar Solutions

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Main Street Power&#39;s Five-Megawatt Solar Installation at Arizona Western College among winners of the 2012 Photovoltaic Projects of Distinction Award

The announcement and ceremony took place at PV America&#39;s annual conference in San Jose, CA

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Second Wind and Dulas announce strategic partnership on advanced wind measurement systems

Renewable energy innovator to expand presence of Second Wind&#39;s technology in the UK wind energy market

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Siemens wins second solar receivers order for solar power plant in India

Siemens Energy has been awarded an order to supply UVAC 2010 (Universal Vacuum Air Collector) solar receivers for the Megha parabolic trough power plant to be built in Andhra Pradesh, near Hyderabad, India. Megha is now the second project in India to be equipped with solar receivers from Siemens. Purchaser is Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd. Siemens will supply approximately 17,000 solar receivers, which will generate all of the heat for the 50 megawatt (MW) facility. Commissioning for the solar plant is scheduled for spring 2013.

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APRICUS INC. GAINS AIA CONTINUING EDUCATION PROVIDER APPROVAL

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MidAmerican Renewables Completes Acquisition of Illinois Wind Project from Invenergy

This project, which currently is in construction in Henry County, Ill., will feature 50 General Electric 1.62-megawatt wind turbines.

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SAPPHIRE ENERGY ANNOUNCES $144 MILLION SERIES C FUNDING

Investment Funding Further Advances Sapphire Energy&#39;s Path toward Commercializing Much-Needed Alternative Fuel Resource, Algae-Based Green Crude

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Element Power Solar and Ariya Capital Sign Partnership to Develop Renewable Energy Projects in Africa.

High-value strategy in renewable energy plants will benefit growing local economies.

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Caleffi&#39;s 2012 List Price Catalog

Caleffi&#39;s new List Price Catalog 2012 is now available. We have combined all our product families - Hydronic, Solar, GEO and Biomass - into a comprehensive catalog with detailed product information and pricing for your convenience.

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SunGift custom-designs multi-roof PV system for Devon sailing club

It will allow the club to view up-to-the-minute statistics on how well the panels are performing and how much income they are generating

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GreyWater Systems Use Reuse Recycling System Filtration Tank Treatment-UltraGTS Australia

UltraGTS Modern Treatment of GreyWater GreyWater Systems Grey Water Systems Grey Water System GreyWater System Grey Water Reuse Grey Water Tank Grey Water Filtration Grey Water Reuse Use Recycling Sysytems Grey Water.

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World&#39;s Largest Vanadium Flow Batter Goes Online in USA

Prudent Energy&#39;s Grid-Scale VRB® Energy Storage System Is Major Step Forward in Electricity Storage and Management

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