Best Of 2012

Rising Sun: Solar Panel Manufacturing in the US Industry Market Research Report Now Available from IBISWorld

The Solar Panel Manufacturing industry has experienced sunny days during the past five years. Generous government incentives for energy product manufacturers and downstream solar power generation firms have buoyed revenue. As a result, IBISWorld estimates that industry revenue will grow at an average of 29.0% annually to $4.1 billion in the five years to 2012, with a 5.0% increase expected in 2012. Further, a growing market for solar worldwide has resulted in industry expansion. US producers have stepped up to the plate and exported solar panels and cells to buoying markets abroad. Low-cost production from China will weigh on industry revenue, since these players can undercut US players by offering lower prices. Nevertheless, revenue is projected to grow steadily during the five years to 2017.