Daetwyler Clean Energy announces new racking system for rooftop solar panel installations

Huntersville, NC, January 3, 2012: Daetwyler Clean Energy (DCE) announces the development of a revolutionary new economical Eco-TopTM modular rooftop racking system.



“Daetwyler Clean Energy’s new Eco-TopTM Modular rooftop PV Racking system was developed to address the high installation costs normally associated with conventional rooftop systems,” stated Bill Taylor, Vice President, Global Business Development, Daetwyler Clean Energy. “The Eco-TopTM system is a cost-effective system which utilizes only three components and incorporates dueable recycled rubber mounting pads which protect the integrity of the roof while providing excellent slip-resistance.”



The benefits of DCE’s Eco-TopTM are numerous. An integral wind deflector minimizes wind loading while saving on weight; recycled rubber base protects the roof structure without the need for a slip sheet; flexible integrated wire management is UL approved; only three components for fast installation; and tilting modules for ease of wiring and maintenance.

Daetwyler Clean Energy is known throughout the international renewable energy market as a premier solar mounting hardware manufacturer. Their experienced engineering and global fabrication facilities provide economical solar mounting hardware direct to installers and project developers. In addition to DCE’s Modu-Rack®, they offer PV mounting solutions for rooftop (flat and pitched), ground mount, pole mount, parking canopies as well as custom systems.



For more information on the Eco-TopTM and other PV mounting solutions, please visit their website www.daetwylerce.com or contact Bill Taylor at 704-659-7474; e-mail: btaylor@daetwylerce.com