New York, NY - February 23, 2012 - (Investorideas.com renewable energy/green newswire) Investorideas.com, a leader in renewable energy stock research for independent investors, issues a sector close-up for trading for February 22 nd . Notable gainers included China Ming Yang Wind Power (NYSE: MY), Plug Power. (NasdaqCM: PLUG), Quantum Fuel Systems. (NasdaqGM: QTWW) and W estinghouse Solar (NasdaqCM: WEST).

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Wind stock, China Ming Yang Wind Power (NYSE: MY) ended the day at $2.73, up 0.23(9.20%) followed by gains of 0.04 (1.60%) in after hours trading.



Plug Power, Inc. (NasdaqCM: PLUG) finished up at $2.55, gaining 0.22(9.44%), with after hours trading moving the stock up to $2.61, up another 0.06 (2.35%). The Company today announced it will release the Company’s 2011 fourth quarter and year end results on March 8, 2012.



Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc. (NasdaqGM: QTWW) had double digit gains closing up at $1.09, up 0.14(14.72%), with an after hours move to $1.14, up another 0.05 (4.59%). The Company reported yesterday on the closing bell that it received a letter from Nasdaq Staff notifying the Company that because the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was at least $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive business days it has regained compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market’s $1.00 minimum bid price rule set forth in Listing Rule 5450(a) (1) and the matter is now closed.



Solar stock, Westinghouse Solar, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WEST) closed trading at $0.67, gaining 0.06(9.84%) on over 87, 000 shares. Last week the Company announced it has signed a letter of intent to pursue a business combination with CBD Energy (ASX: CBD.AX), a renewable energy company based in Sydney, Australia. Terms of the transaction have been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence and definitive agreements. The companies are targeting execution of definitive documents in early March and a third quarter closing date, subject to shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.



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